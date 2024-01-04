Injured AEW Star Making In-Ring Return on Chris Jericho's Cruise

AEW's Aussie Open were on a tear throughout the tag team division in 2023 before one half of the team, Mark Davis, suffered an unfortunate injury at AEW WrestleDream in Seattle. It seemed the team were primed to win the AEW Tag Team Championships from FTR. He worked through the match physically in pain and following the match, Davis revealed on his social media that he had snapped his wrist. "Sometimes you win em, sometimes you snap your wrist," Davis said.

That match took place in October and little has been said about the injury since but it appears that a big update to the health of Davis and his return to the ring was just revealed. Announced on the Jericho Cruise social media pages, Davis is set to team with the other half of Aussie Open and ROH World TV Champion Kyle Fletcher and Will Hobbs of the Don Callis Family against Jericho, Paul Wight and "Speedball" Mike Bailey.

In May of last year, shortly after winning the IWGP and NJPW STRONG Tag Team Championships, Fletcher announced that they would have to relinquish the titles as Davis suffered a torn meniscus. Aussie Open won the IWGP Tag Team Championship at NJPW Sakura Genesis by defeating Bishamon. At NJPW Capital Collision, they beat MCMG, Kazuchika Okada and Hiroshi Tanahashi to capture the NJPW STRONG Openweight Tag Team Championship. Though Davis was injured, AEW President Tony Khan was said to have taken care of him during that time as it was announced that Aussie Open were officially All Elite. Davis returned to action just two months later in July of 2023 where he and Fletcher won the ROH Tag Team Championships.

With his return to the ring scheduled for the end of January, it appears his in-ring televised debut could be imminent as well. Fletcher has been a breakout singles star in AEW/ROH since his absence, joining forces with the Don Callis Family (Konosuke Takeshita and Hobbs). Other matches announced for the Jericho Cruise include Dante Martin, Darius Martin and Action Andretti vs. Komander, El Hijo Del Vikingo and Penta El Zero Miedo, and Michael Oka vs. Mike Bailey for a Jericho Cruise Oceanic Championship title shot (the winner will face Matt Cardona).

