AEW’s Tony Khan Teases He’s Working on Something ‘Massive’

It’s been a busy few weeks for AEW and Tony Khan, as the AEW President teased a big new signing and a surprise that would open the Forbidden Door on AEW Dynamite that turned out to be Keith Lee and Jay White respectively. More signings have been rumored, but Khan is evidently working on something even bigger than just a surprise free agent. On the latest episode of Busted Open Radio, Khan teased that he’s working on something that would be “massive” if it happens, and added it would “be a big deal in pro wrestling”.

“There will be a lot of news in the week of ahead,” Khan said. “I don’t know if I’ll get it done by tonight, but stay tuned in the week ahead, hopefully. I’m working on something pretty big. It would be massive.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I don’t know if it’s what anybody would expect or think it is, but it would be a big deal in pro wrestling,” Khan said. “I’m looking forward to hopefully making it happen. Stay tuned. I will hopefully get it done and have more to announce soon.”

As for what that is, your guess is as good as ours, but the “what anybody would expect” line is very intriguing and seems to rule out it being another signing or big name jumping into the mix.

Could it be something in the tech or digital realm regarding AEW, or perhaps another division of the company doing something different in the wrestling world? Is it another type of show or format? Could AEW be making a throwback episode where everything is 70s themed? Okay that last one is not a real guess, but now I kind of want to see it happen.

It is fun to think about, so hopefully, it happens soon so we can actually find out what it is.

Next up for AEW is tonight’s episode of Rampage, and you can find the card below.

Adam Cole vs 10 of The Dark Order

Powerhouse Hobbs vs Dante Martin (Face of the Revolution Ladder Match Qualifier)

Serena Deeb Brings Back The Professor’s 5 Minute Rookie Challenge

Jay White vs Trent Beretta

H/T Fightful