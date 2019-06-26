WWE Rumor: Aleister Black to Wrestle at WWE Extreme Rules, Possible Opponent

Aleister Black hasn’t seen much in-ring action on WWE television of late, but it looks like the former NXT Champion will be having a match at WWE Extreme Rules on July 14.

The latest rumor going around is that Black will wrestle Cesaro at the Extreme Rules PPV in Philadelphia at the Wells Fargo Center. This word comes via the WrestleVotes Twitter account, which has broken some stories (and also been wrong on some stories) in the past. We stress that this report should be taken as a rumor at this point.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Black has cut a series of backstage segments in recent weeks begging for someone to step up to the plate to face him. While he has worked the house show circuit sporadically, his last televised match was on the April 15th edition of Monday Night RAW.

Black was sent to SmackDown during the Superstar Shake-Up. While he wrestled on the show prior to the Shake-Up, he has not wrestled there since.

During Tuesday’s SmackDown Live, another backstage video aired with Black. This time, he was beside himself wondering why nobody has answered his challenge. He said, “I am beginning to think that there is nobody here that is man enough” to challenge him. Moments later, someone knocked on the door behind him as the segment ended.

If we are to believe the rumor from WrestleVotes, this will turn out to be Cesaro. Cesaro is currently a RAW superstar, but recent weeks have proved that brands no longer seem to matter during the era of the so-called “Wild Card Rule.”