Alexa Bliss Says Bianca Belair's Days as WWE Raw Women's Champion 'Are Numbered' After Clash at the Castle

WWE's Clash at the Castle Premium Live Event is just around the corner, and the card includes a major team-up between Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, and Asuka, who will be facing the Control faction of Bayley, Dakota Kai, and Iyo Sky. In a new interview with WWE's The Bump, Bliss said that while she is looking forward to teaming up with Belair, it's been a long time since she was at the top of the Women's Division. She is going to be an ally of Belair's at Clash at the Castle, but afterwards, Bliss said Belair's days as Champion are numbered.

"It's gonna be great tagging with Bianca, but I still have the goal of being [at] the top of the women's division again. It's been a long time, it's been about four years since I've held a singles championship for the women's division, and I look forward to changing that as soon as I can, whether that's against Bianca or anyone else on the roster. But right now, we're all tagging together and seeing how that goes at Clash, and then after that, it's every woman for themselves," Bliss said.

Bliss had a lot of positive things to say about Belair's reign as Raw Women's Champion overall and Belair's impressive power and talent, but Bliss knows she is a force to be reckoned with as well, and she's already started the timer on Belair's Title reign.

"I think she's done great as a champion. It's not only just how dominant she is, it's how dominant her opponents are against her. Anyone she faces, she brings out their strengths as well and exposes their weaknesses and wins with her strength and her talent. I think that's really important for a champion to also highlight your opponent, as well as show why you're the better competitor, and that's why you're champion. But we'll see. Her days are numbered after Clash," Bliss said.

Bliss last held Title gold as one-half of the Women's Tag Team Champions alongside Nikki Cross, which they last held in 2020. The pair have held the Titles twice, but after their second Title reign Bliss underwent a transformation into a more supernatural character, which started with her interactions with The Fiend (Bray Wyatt). Since she's left for a bit and returned after a series of therapy vignettes, and while she still has Lilly, many of the other aspects of that previous character are no longer part of the mix. It seems she could be on her way back to Championship gold after Clash at the Castle, and that throwdown should be fantastic.

