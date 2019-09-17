Watch: Alexa Bliss Reacts to Nikki Cross’ Spank During WWE Raw

Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross teamed up to face Sasha Banks and Bayley in a non-title match during Monday Night Raw this week. But instead of focusing on the result of the match, in which the reigning WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions lost, Bliss took to Instagram on Tuesday with a quick gif of Cross giving her partner a smack on the behind.

“Wasn’t expecting that,” Bliss wrote with a laughing emoji. Within hours the video had more than 400,000 views.

Back in May Cross started interacting with Bliss in backstage segments. This eventually led to the two becoming friends and Cross wrestling on Bliss’ behalf at Money in the Bank and helping her earn multiple shots at Bayley’s SmackDown Women’s Championship. The alliance gradually turned Bliss into a babyface, and together the pair captured the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships in August by beating The IIconics on an episode of Monday Night Raw. The pair retained their championships on Sunday night at Night of Champions against Fire & Desire when Cross pinned Mandy Rose.

In a recent interview with Lilian Garcia, Cross talked about how much she enjoys teaming with Bliss and her reaction to winning her first championship in WWE.

“For us, it was exciting. I was like, ‘All right, let’s do this.’ And then for me, it showed me that they wanted to continue this story with me and Alexa,” Cross said (h/t 411mania for transcription). “Because that was something that we really wanted, we wanted to continue. We wanted to continue it because there’s so much there. And we, you know, we have good chemistry and get along really well. So we were like, ‘There’s so much more we can show here.’ So them putting that faith and trust in us, that was a huge, I mean, that’s trust and faith that the company’s putting in you. And that’s trust and faith in you, and your character and your story, and our story and our characters.”

With her victory, Bliss became the second woman to become a Triple Crown Champion within the company. She previous has two reigns as SmackDown Women’s Champion and three reigns as Raw Women’s Champion, though she hasn’t held either since she dropped the Raw title to Ronda Rousey at SummerSlam in 2018.