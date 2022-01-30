Angel Garza, a WWE Superstar now going by Angel on the Friday Night SmackDown brand, announced that he and his wife Zaide Lozano are expecting their first child. Garza famously proposed to Lozano after winning the NXT Cruiserweight Championship back in November 2019. The video started off with an ultrasound dated on Nov. 15, 2021. Garza then provided a voiceover directed at his child, saying “A date that without a doubt changed our lives completely, the day that one of our most cherished dreams came true, receiving the news that we would be parents.

“That God gave us the blessing of sending you into our lives! We embrace this moment, we take care of it and we take care of you with love, with respect for the rest of our lives. We promise to always fight with you every war that comes. We promise to enjoy you, and the main thing is to love you, with patience and kindness,” he continued. You can see the full video message below.

Garza (real name Humberto Solano) initially made a name for himself on the independent scene, Lucha Libre AAA and Impact Wrestling before arriving in WWE in 2019. Last September he and his cousin Humberto Carrillo formed the tag team Los Lotharios. The pair last wrestled on the Jan. 21 episode of SmackDown, losing to the Viking Raiders in less than three minutes. Neither man competed in the Men’s Royal Rumble on Saturday night.

WWE returns to pay-per-view on Feb. 19 with the Elimination Chamber event on Feb. 19 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.