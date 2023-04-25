Bad Bunny Booked for Street Fight at WWE Backlash 2023
Bad Bunny returned to Monday Night Raw this week seeking revenge on Damian Priest for slamming him through a table earlier this month. The Grammy Award winner arrived during Priest's main event match with Rey Mysterio, nailing the big man with kendo stick shots in and around the ring. He then grabbed a microphone and announced he'd be facing Priest at Backlash in a Street Fight. The event takes place on May 6 in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Bunny's home country.
This will mark the former 24/7 Champion's third match in his pro wrestling career and his first singles bout. He initially debuted alongside Priest for a tag team match at WrestleMania 37, beating The Miz and John Morrison.
BREAKING: @sanbenito has challenged @ArcherofInfamy to a STREET FIGHT at #WWEBacklash in Puerto Rico!#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/xmO1mwXzqd— WWE (@WWE) April 25, 2023
WWE Backlash 2023 Card
- Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar
- SmackDown Women's Championship: Rhea Ripley vs. Zelina Vega
- United States Championship: Austin Theory vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Bronson Reed
- Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn & Matt Riddle vs. Solo Sikoa & The Usos
- Seth Rollins vs. Omos
- Bad Bunny vs. Damian Priest (Street Fight)
This story is developing...