Bad Bunny WWE Raw Return Date Announced

WWE has announced when fans can expect to see Bad Bunny making his return to WWE Monday Night Raw! Bad Bunny has been increasingly a huge part of WWE programming ever since he first starting making guest appearances during premium live events, and Bad Bunny has only gotten even more involved over the last couple of years. This led to the multi-award winning music sensation to interfering with Dominik Mysterio's match against his father Rey Mysterio at WrestleMania 39, and naturally it came with some major consequences from the rest of the Judgment Day factions members on the night after.

On the Monday Night Raw following the events of WrestleMania 39, Bad Bunny made his return to WWE television and got involved with the Judgment Day once more. But through the chaos, Bad Bunny was subsequently attacked and thrown through a table by Damien Priest and has been off of WWE TV since. Thankfully it won't be too much longer without him as WWE has announced that Bad Bunny will return to WWE Monday Night Raw next week:

WWE Raw: When Is Bad Bunny Coming Back?

With WWE Backlash being set in Puerto Rico, and Bad Bunny already confirmed as the host for the massive premium live event, fans had suspected that the artist would be involved in a much more elaborate way than initially announced. With his being attacked by Damien Priest, the one who was closest to him when he had his first stint with the WWE some time ago, it's clear that the stage is being set for a more explosive conflict with Bad Bunny being directly involed.

Now that it has been announced that Bad Bunny will return to Monday Night Raw on April 24th from Chicago, IL, fans are excited about how this could potentially set up something bigger for the superstar leading into Backlash on May 6th. He needs to get his revenge against Damien Priest and the rest of the Judgment Day faction after what happened, and a match at a huge event like Backlash could be the way to do it and settle things once and for all.

Are you hoping to see Bad Bunny get an official match at WWE Backlash this May? Let us know all of your thoughts about Bad Bunny's involvement with the WWE leading into the premium live event in the comments!