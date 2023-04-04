Bad Bunny Gets Demolished by Damien Priest on WWE Raw After WrestleMania: Watch

Bad Bunny showed up on the WWE Monday Night Raw after WWE WrestleMania 39 only to get demolished and thrown into a table by Damien Priest and Dominik Mysterio of the Judgment Day! Bad Bunny has been one of the most prominent celebrity figures to ever be involved with the WWE in recent years with major spots during WrestleMania, the Royal Rumble and much more. Now he's been tasked with being the host for the upcoming Backlash premium live event in San Juan, Puerto Rico, and it's looking like that might not be all he does in the upcoming event either.

Attending the WWE Monday Night Raw following the chaos of WWE WrestleMania 39, Bad Bunny ended up getting into the mix when the Judgment Day's Dominik Mysterio and Damien Priest arrived shortly into Rey Mysterio's match with United States Champion Austin Theory. This not only led to Bad Bunny punching Dominik, but Priest ultimately had to help his Judgment Day partner and attack his once close friend Bad Bunny in a huge way. Check it out:

What Happens to Bad Bunny on the Raw After Mania?

Bad Bunny was already very much in the crosshairs of Dominik Mysterio as he was the one who helped Rey win the match against his son. When Dominik was about to cheat with a chain that Priest had snuck into the ring, Bad Bunny intercepted Dominik and took the chain away before the Judgment Day member could use it. This made Dominik even angrier and he confronted the multi-award winner during WWE Raw and tried to attack before Bad Bunny quickly countered.

While Bad Bunny could handle Dominik, he wasn't ready for Priest to get involved as the Judgment Day member tossed him around as he tried to get Bad Bunny to stop interfering. When Bad Bunny refused, Priest then hit Bad Bunny with a choke slam through the announcer's table. It made WWE official Adam Pearce angry as well, so it's clear that this chaos between Bad Bunny, Rey Mysterio and the Judgment Day's Dominik Mysterio and Damien Priest is far from over heading into Backlash next month.

What did you think of the Judgment Day's beat down of Bad Bunny on the WWE Monday Night Raw after WrestleMania 39? Let us know all of your thoughts about it and everything WWE in the comments!