Becky Lynch Wants Her Match With Charlotte Flair to Be the Evolution Main Event

SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch is set to take on her former best friend Charlotte Flair in a Last Woman Standing match at the upcoming all-women Evolution pay-per-view.

The show currently has seven matches booked, and it’s widely assumed the Raw Women’s Championship match between Ronday Rousey and Nikki Bella will go on as the main event given their combined star power.

Videos by ComicBook.com

But in a recent interview with the Baltimore Sun, Lynch explained she wants her match to go on last.

“Absolutely,” Lynch said when asked if the main event spot was important to her. “But it’s important to me that I main event every show. I want to be the main event of all shows. That’s what I came over to do — to be the main event of WrestleMania, to be the main event of SmackDown, to be the main event of Raw, to be the main event of every single pay-per-view. And especially for something that’s this historic, I feel like myself and Charlotte have had such a storied history that it only seems fitting that we main event.”

After being out of the championship picture for over a year, Lynch earned a one-on-one shot against Carmella at SummerSlam back in August. But weeks before the match took place Flair made her return to television and was inserted into the match as well. Flair went on to win the title by pinning Lynch, prompting the Irish wrestler to turn heal and brutally attack Flair to kick off a feud.

Lynch beat Flair for the championship at the Hell in a Cell pay-per-view in September and started showing a new aggressive persona that many fans gravitated towards. Even though she has successfully defended title twice against Flair via underhanded means, she’s consistently getting one of the biggest crowd reactions on SmackDown every week.

“This is what I envisioned when I came over to WWE,” Lynch said. “I always felt that I wanted to be the women to be the coolest thing on TV. I wanted to make it that way. Through everybody’s hard work, past present and future with NXT and the Mae Young Classic, this has been deserved. It’s something that I think the fans are going to really enjoy. They’re going to really enjoy it a whole lot more if the SmackDown women’s champ is main eventing it and walks out with the title.”

Evolution will take place on Oct. 28 at the Nassau Veterans Coliseum in Long Island, New York.