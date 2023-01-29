Bianca Belair Retains WWE Raw Women's Title, Alexa Bliss Dark Transformation Takes Shape at Royal Rumble

Up next was the battle for the WWE Raw Women's Championship, where Bianca Belair would be defending her Championship against Alexa Bliss. No one really knew what to expect from Bliss after the last several weeks, and while that did play into tonight's match, it didn't affect the result. Belair and Bliss would go back and forth at the start, but eventually, Belair gained control of the match and was able to pin Bliss and retain her Raw Women's Championship. Then things took a creepy turn afterward, with Uncle Howdy speaking to Bliss and teasing a bigger supernatural turn for her.

Bliss and Belair both came out aggressive right from the start, and then Belair got on a roll, knocking Bliss into the corner. Bliss was able to get away and knock Belair down, setting her up for a dropkick. Bliss then picked up the pace and had Belair grounded with holds. Belair came back and slammed Bliss and then hit her with a flurry of punches before kicking her and knocking her down.

Belair then delivered several punches from the top rope and then locked in a hold before kicking Bliss down hard to the mat. Belair then hit a gorgeous splash but Bliss got her knees up and knocked the Champion down, only to get knocked down herself and set up again for a splash, but this time it connected. Belair then picked up Bliss but she punched her way free and then connected with a knee strike.

Belair picked her up again though, though Bliss escaped and knocked Belair down before going for the pin, but she kicked out. Bliss dodged a hair whip from Belair but then got picked up again and and hit with Belair's finisher, and that was enough for the pin and the win.

Belair left with her Title and Bliss was clearly upset in the ring. Then the monitors kicked in and the screens all showed an empty park and creepy faces of Bliss. Then Once Howdy was on and started talking to her, showing footage and saying do you feel in charge? Bliss was still in the ring when the lights went out.

Now, earlier in the night Uncle Howdy jumped off a platform and crash-landed into LA Knight (or at least near him), so we'll have to see how that all plays into Bliss and her transformation. It does seem like Bliss is headed back into supernatural territory, and hopefully, next week's Monday Night Raw will have some answers. In the meantime, you can find the full card and results for Royal Rumble below.

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns (C) vs Kevin Owens

Raw Women's Championship Match: Bianca Belair (C) def Alexa Bliss

The Pitch Black Match: Bray Wyatt def LA Knight

Men's Royal Rumble Match: Cody Rhodes def Kofi Kingston, Ricochet, Bobby Lashley, Seth Freakin Rollins, Austin Theory, Baron Corbin, Santos Escobar, Rey Mysterio, Drew McIntyre, Karrion Kross, Sheamus, Braun Strowman, Omos, Gunther, Brock Lesnar, Xavier Woods, Kofi Kingston, and The Miz.

Women's Royal Rumble Match: Includes Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, Rhea Ripley, Candice LeRae, Shayna Baszler, Zelina Vega, Emma, Bayley, Dakota Kai, IYO SKY, Lacey Evans, and Xia-Li so far.

