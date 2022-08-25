WWE Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair Signs With Notable Hollywood Agency

Bianca Belair has new representation. As reported by Variety, the WWE Raw Women's Champion has signed with Hollywood agency WME for representation in all areas. The report states that WME will work to grow Belair's business through podcasting, acting, marketing and more. Belair is the latest acquisition for WME, as the agency recently signed actor Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso), filmmaker Guy Ritchie (Sherlock Holmes), TikTok star Brooke Monk, Toronto Raptors President Masai Ujiri, and more. Belair joins fellow WWE superstar Logan Paul under the WME banner, as the social media star turned wrestler inked a deal with them last July.

Belair's decision to get Hollywood representation indicates that the EST has aspirations to pursue other avenues within the entertainment industry. Signing with WME doesn't necessarily mean Belair is jumping to movie making completely, but this does open the door for her to dip her toes in the acting world.

Hollywood transitions within professional wrestling have been a constant since the sport began to boom in the 20th century. WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan starred in numerous movies while still competing for WWF, and fellow golden age stars like "Rowdy" Roddy Piper and "Macho Man" Randy Savage have performances in They Live and Spider-Man (2002), respectively, that have stood the test of time. Acting and wrestling can't be brought up without mentioning The Rock, as Dwayne Johnson made a full-time career for himself in Hollywood after his days as an active member of the WWE roster concluded. Since Rock migrated, fellow WWE greats like Dave Bautista and John Cena have found massive success, securing starring roles in blockbuster franchises like Guardians of the Galaxy, Dune, Peacemaker, Fast & Furious, and more.

Belair might not be the only WWE titleholder looking to grace the silver screen. WWE CEO Nick Khan has teased that there are plans in place for Undisputed WWE World Champion Roman Reigns to leap to la la land.

"We think he's certainly up there," Khan said. "We have big plans to help him cross over, which we think will be great for him and certainly great to do with him."

For now, Belair is enjoying a lengthy reign as Raw Women's Champion. She captured the title at WWE WrestleMania 38 and has defended it against the likes of Asuka, Becky Lynch, and Sonya Deville. Outside of her current reign, Belair also has a SmackDown Women's Championship and a Royal Rumble victory on her résumé.