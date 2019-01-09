Billy Gunn Joins All Elite Wrestling as a Producer

All Elite Wrestling announced a number of talent signings during Tuesday’s fan rally, but one of their most notable acquisitions took place behind the scenes.

Minutes before the event Cody Rhodes posted a video with himself and former WWF Superstar Billy Gunn. The two announced that Gunn would be joining the company in a producer role.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Billy is AEW’s only official producer,” Rhodes said. “So that’s a real thing.”

The two then shook hands, even though Rhodes jokingly pointed out that the deal was already done to bring Gunn in.

Gunn’s involvement was just one of many announcements made by AEW on Tuesday. The show started off with all three members of SoCal Uncensored revealed that they were joining the company after deciding to leave Ring of Honor. Rhodes then announced alongside Matt and Nick Jackson that Double or Nothing, the promotion’s first official event and sequel to the successful All In show from Sept. 1, would take place inside the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on May 25.

Other announcements included PAC (WWE’s Neville) challenging Adam Page to become the company’s first champion, Chris Jericho announcing that he was signing full-time with the company and would be at Double or Nothing, and the signings of independent wrestlers Joey Janela, Penelope Ford, MJF and Britt Baker.

The father-son billionaire duo of Shad and Tony Khan (co-owners of the Jacksonville Jaguars) will be the financial backers of the company, while the latter will be the president of AEW. Khan released a statement hours before the show detailing his vision for AEW.

“AEW does not mean any less of a continued commitment to existing obligations and duties that I have, or my family has, to our business and sports interests,” Khan worte. “That will never be the case. What’s important is that every individual decision we make as family, whether it’s ownership or investment in a team or property, is 100 percent beneficial to those specific interests. I will always welcome that accountability and responsibility, as nothing is more important than serving our supporters and friends.

“AEW will launch with a roster of the top wrestlers in the world,” he added. “While they’ll clash in what will be some of the most intense and fast-paced contests ever sanctioned in the squared circle, they’ll also share a common goal: to make this the true golden age, to make this the greatest time ever to be a wrestling fan. Likewise, as a business, by treating our wrestlers with respect and warmth, we also seek to make this the golden age for the performers themselves.”