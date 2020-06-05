Wrestling Legend Bobby Fulton Announces He Is Cancer Free

After a brief battle with throat cancer, wrestling legend Bobby Fulton has announced he is cancer free. The former member of the iconic 1980s tag team duo The Fantastics announced in December that he had been diagnosed with throat cancer and would be undergoing chemotherapy. He began that treatment in January. Now, Fulton has taken to Twitter to announce to fans that he has been diagnosed cancer free, some very welcome and wonderful news.

Fulton wrote on his Twitter account, "All of my cancer is gone. God has truly blessed me. Thank you for all the prayers and thoughts. I love you all!"

Fulton became a born again Christian in the early 2000s. He wrestled his final match in May 2018.

All of my cancer is gone. God has truly blessed me. Thank you for all the prayers and thoughts. I love you all! pic.twitter.com/ydm0SLPK23 — Bobby Fulton (@TheBobbyFulton) June 5, 2020

This tweet followed one that Fulton sent out three days ago noting that almost all of his cancer was gone.

Most of my cancer is gone except for a small tumor. Please continue to keep me in your prayers and thoughts! pic.twitter.com/cMzBHRXUPX — Bobby Fulton (@TheBobbyFulton) June 2, 2020

Fulton's legendary tag team partner, Tommy Rogers, passed away just over five years ago. As The Fantastics, the duo won the NWA U.S. Tag Team Championships (twice), the AWA Southern Tag Team Championships, the NWA Mid-American Tag Team Championships, the UWF World Tag Team Championships (twice), the NWA American Tag Team Championships (twice), and the WCWA World Tag Team Championships (twice).

Arguably the most famous match the two worked was against the Sheepherders in the 1986 Crockett Cup Tournament. The Sheepherders would later go on to star as the Bushwhackers in the WWE. Fulton and Rogers would briefly make an appearance with the WWE in 1997 when they wrestled each other in a light heavyweight match during a time period when the company was trying to springboard that division. It never really took off at the time, however.

The duo of Fulton and Rogers also had a memorable feud with the Midnight Express (Bobby Eaton and Stan Lane) in 1988 that won the Wrestling Observer Newsletter "Feud of the Year" award.

