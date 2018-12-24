Watch: Braun Strowman as The Elf in Hilarious Christmas Parody

WWE fans can start their Christmas off right with Braun Strowman taking on the role of Buddy The Elf in The Elf Among Men, a hilarious Christmas parody posted by WWE to social media.

The video was originally released last December but if you didn’t see it then, what better excuse than the holiday season to check it out once again? We guarantee you will laugh.

Braun Strowman stars as the one elf you don’t want to call a “cotton-headed ninny-muggins” in this hilarious parody of the Christmas classic.

Strowman is preparing for one of the biggest matches of his career in the new year. At January’s Royal Rumble in Arizona (January 27th), Strowman will take on Brock Lesnar for the WWE Universal Championship. As of right now, it’s not clear who will emerge victorious (we’re betting on Brock, sorry Braun), but the winner is rumored to go on to face Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 35. Then again, during WrestleMania season WWE often throws us some curve balls so it’s hard to know for sure.

Over the last couple of years, Strowman has been one of the emerging big names in WWE. His momentum seemed to halt a bit following an ill-advised heel turn a couple of months ago, but he has started to regain some steam on the babyface side once again in recent weeks. Following his recent return from surgery, we expect to see Strowman in the title picture for much of 2019 and beyond.