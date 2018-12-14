Braun Strowman Rumored to Miss WWE TLC

It looks like Braun Strowman’s scheduled match at WWE‘s final pay-per-view of 2018 is in real jeopardy — the Monster Among Men is doubtful for TLC.

According to WrestleVotes, a Twitter account that has broken several stories, Strowman is not healed up from elbow surgery and is likely to miss Sunday’s show. Even more, Strowman may be shut down the rest of December.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Back to news: I’m hearing Braun Strowman is still not likely to compete Sunday at TLC. So much so, that on the holiday tours, John Cena will wrestle in his place. Strowman will still appear at the holiday tour shows, just won’t work. So I can’t see him working a TLC match. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) December 13, 2018

“Back to news: I’m hearing Braun Strowman is still not likely to compete Sunday at TLC. So much so, that on the holiday tours, John Cena will wrestle in his place. Strowman will still appear at the holiday tour shows, just won’t work. So I can’t see him working a TLC match,” writes WrestleVotes.

Strowman’s injury has been subject to no shortage of speculation, but until this, it seemed like he’d be able to compete in a very short match with Baron Corbin. If Strowman wins, he punches his ticket for a dance with Brock Lesnar at the Royal Rumble, but if Corbin wins, he becomes the permanent General Manager of Raw.

But if WrestleVotes report proves to be true, WWE will have to call an audible this Sunday. We’ll keep you posted on any updates concerning Strowman and TLC.