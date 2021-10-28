Bray Wyatt Teases Post-WWE Future

One of the biggest free agents in wrestling is the man formerly known as Bray Wyatt, who was released shockingly by WWE earlier this year. Since that release fans have wondered where he’ll be going next, and names like Impact and AEW are often spoken of in those conversations. We still don’t know where he’ll end up, but thanks to a post on Twitter we do know when he can actually start working for another company, as Wyatt (now known as Windham) revealed he only has 2 days left on that non-compete WWE contract. You can find the post below.

It will be very interesting to see what happens next with Windham, as he is one of (if not the) most unique voices in wrestling. During his time in WWE he created massive characters that often embraced the supernatural, and over the years even created full histories and worlds for those characters to live in.

Videos by ComicBook.com

2 more days — WYATT 6 (@Windham6) October 28, 2021

Most recently that was The Fiend, who was the evil entity of a cheerful Mr. Rogers type persona who lived in the Firefly Fun House, complete with a set of puppets. That story would expand to include Alexa Bliss, who became a twisted version of her persona and even had a doll named Lilly.

The last time Wyatt was on WWE television was WrestleMania, where he was screwed over by Bliss and her emerging powers during a match with Randy Orton. Many expected him to return at the next pay-per-view or in a few months, but that never happened. Instead he was released, and fans immediately wanted to see him go to another promotion with his penchant for creativity and eccentric characters.

Some have said Impact would be, a great fit, and that might end up being the perfect place for him. Still, it would be difficult for AEW to pass on such a big name, even if their roster is starting to get a little crowded with big name stars. We’ll just have to wait and see what happens.

Where do you want to see Windham go? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!