Brie Bella Discusses Deep Depression After Liv Morgan Botch Fallout

Not long ago, Brie Bella was eaten alive by social media after her in-ring accident with Liv Morgan. It was clear Bella was going through a tough time, but she just opened up about the dark time.

After a series of botched kicks to Morgan’s head, Twitterers lit their torches and marched to Bella’s doorstep. Call for her immediate firing or retirement rang out as footage made rounds and the vitriol was so bad that Daniel Bryan had to intervene.

Now that a few months have passed, Bella can share her story without fear of a tsunami of crazies banging on her door. She discussed the dark time in an interview with Digital Spy.

“It’s crazy how I’ve been wrestling for 12 years and one of my major mistakes in the ring I get judged so harshly on. We’re not perfect, no one’s perfect, you know how many people have been injured in the ring? But for some reason I was like showcased in such a way of like, this evil person, and ‘look what she’s done’ and I got bullied really bad,” she said.

People were reckless with their criticism of Bella, seemingly unaware that their nasty comments would get back to her. Bella said her emotional funk is on full display on the upcoming season of Total Bellas.

“I wanted to run into a cave and you’ll see. I don’t think people have ever seen me break down as bad as they will during the whole Liv situation. I went into deep depression. I didn’t know if I was going to be able to go back to work. All the horrible things people were saying about me, I felt a thousand times worse than the things they thought of me and I really had to sit down and think to myself, ‘Brie, you’re a mother’ and if Birdie was in this situation would you want her to feel this bad or would you want her to stand up to it and be like, ‘screw you guys’?”

Morgan reportedly suffered a concussion, which is undeniably scary. However, she soon returned to action and social media would eventually find another carcass other than Bella’s.

“I made a mistake and she’s not badly injured and you know what, this is our business, this is what we all signed up for. Everyone’s going to see backstage even how Liv and I were with each other. Out in the WWE ring, we have to play so much, bad guy, good guy, don’t talk to your competitors, but backstage you’ll see that we’re all really close and it affects us. We never want to go out there and hurt each other, so when it happens it’s emotional. But people are going to hear my side of the story and my voice and how it’s about damn time that trolls stopped going on the internet and bullying everyone,” he said.