Cesaro, Naomi, and More WWE Stars Appearing on E! Celebrity Game Face Tonight

WWE superstars are taking over E! Celebrity Game Face tonight. This pre-taped competition will pit three teams against one another, which includes Nikki and Brie Bella, Jimmy Uso and Naomi, and Xavier Woods and Cesaro. Celebrity Game Face has been airing since Summer 2020 and features teams competing in various at-home challenges. Hosted by Kevin Hart, the series takes place completely virtually, as all guests play from their own homes. Past players have included Rick Ross, T-Pain, Cedric the Entertainer, Jimmy Kimmel, Keke Palmer, Rob Gronkowski, Thomas Rhett, Kenan Thompson, Simu Liu, Mario Lopez, The Miz and Maryse, and more.

These WWE superstars are competing for top team on tonight's #CelebrityGameFace! 🤩 Are you team @bellatwins, team @austincreedwins and @claudiocrso, or team Jimmy Uso and @naomiwwe? 👀 See you at 9/8c! 🎲🤣 pic.twitter.com/im8LfT7BB6 — Mathis Famil-E! Matters 🏠❤️🎥 (@eentertainment) July 26, 2022

While all six contestants have WWE affiliation, only two of them (Jimmy Uso and Xavier Woods) are active members of the WWE roster. The Bella Twins last competed at this past January's WWE Royal Rumble, where both women entered the women's Royal Rumble match.

Cesaro, now going by Claudio Castagnoli, departed WWE earlier this year and is currently signed to All Elite Wrestling. This past weekend, Castagnoli captured his first world title, dethroning Jonathan Gresham to become Ring of Honor Champion.

"It's definitely an awesome moment, and I feel life and wrestling is all about moments, and how you seize them. How you act in them, and how you succeed in the good ones and in the bad because that's the journey right?" Castagnoli told ComicBook.com's Liam Crowley following his title win. "And everything I did in my career led up to this. So, if that's a brass ring, I would say the first month was a brass ring moment. Because it was one of those, okay, how do you replace arguably one of the best wrestlers in history in Bryan Danielson. Okay, I've got to step up because I don't want people to be like 'eh, I kind of wanted', you know what I mean? So to be that and to be able to pull that off and then go into Blood & Guts for 60 minutes. To me it was like this is a fantastic challenge, so if this is the culmination of my brass ring month, that's a really good one."

Naomi has not been seen on WWE television since the May 9th edition of Monday Night Raw, where she and tag partner Sasha Banks defeated Doudrop and Nikki A.S.H. Naomi and Banks would infamously walk out of WWE the following week, citing frustration with creative plans for the women's tag team division. WWE since stripped Naomi and Banks of their Women's Tag Team Championships and suspended them indefinitely. Both women have been reportedly removed from WWE's internal roster, and while neither's release has been made official, reports have circulated that Banks is no longer with the company.

The WWE edition of Celebrity Game Face airs tonight at 9pm ET.