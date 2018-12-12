Chairs Match Added to WWE TLC, Updated Card

We are just five days out from WWE TLC and the card has once again grown with a late addition to the lineup.

WWE announced on Tuesday afternoon that Randy Orton and Rey Mysterio will face off in a Chairs Match at the show, which takes place December 16th in San Jose, California. The bout joins an already lengthy card featuring matches from both RAW and SmackDown, bringing the total to 12 matches.

The updated WWE TLC card is as follows:

WWE Championship Match

Daniel Bryan (c) vs. AJ Styles

Seth Rollins (c) vs. Dean Ambrose

Becky Lynch (c) vs. Asuka vs. Charlotte Flair

Ronda Rousey (c) vs. Nia Jax

The Bar (c) vs. The Usos vs. The New Day

Braun Strowman vs. General Manager-Elect Baron Corbin

Stipulation: Strowman earns a Royal Rumble title shot from WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar if he wins. Corbin will be the permanent RAW General Manager if he wins but will lose all authority if he loses.



Buddy Murphy (c) vs. Cedric Alexander

Rey Mysterio vs. Randy Orton

TBA vs. TBA

Elias vs. Bobby Lashley

Tables Match

Natalya vs. Ruby Riott

ComicBook.com will have full live coverage of WWE TLC on Sunday night. Make sure to check back with us as we break down the show and get you up to speed on what you need to know. Additionally, we will have all of the latest news this week as we close in on the big event in San Diego.