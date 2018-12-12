Chairs Match Added to WWE TLC, Updated Card

We are just five days out from WWE TLC and the card has once again grown with a late addition to the lineup.
WWE announced on Tuesday afternoon that Randy Orton and Rey Mysterio will face off in a Chairs Match at the show, which takes place December 16th in San Jose, California. The bout joins an already lengthy card featuring matches from both RAW and SmackDown, bringing the total to 12 matches.
The updated WWE TLC card is as follows:
- WWE Championship Match
Daniel Bryan (c) vs. AJ Styles
- WWE Intercontinental Championship Match
Seth Rollins (c) vs. Dean Ambrose
- TLC Triple Threat for the WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship
Becky Lynch (c) vs. Asuka vs. Charlotte Flair
- WWE RAW Women’s Championship Match
Ronda Rousey (c) vs. Nia Jax
- Triple Threat for the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship
The Bar (c) vs. The Usos vs. The New Day
- TLC Match
Braun Strowman vs. General Manager-Elect Baron Corbin
Stipulation: Strowman earns a Royal Rumble title shot from WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar if he wins. Corbin will be the permanent RAW General Manager if he wins but will lose all authority if he loses.
- WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match
Buddy Murphy (c) vs. Cedric Alexander
- Chairs Match
Rey Mysterio vs. Randy Orton
- Mixed Match Challenge Season 2 Finals
TBA vs. TBA
- Finn Balor vs. Drew McIntyre
- Elias vs. Bobby Lashley
- Tables Match
Natalya vs. Ruby Riott
ComicBook.com will have full live coverage of WWE TLC on Sunday night. Make sure to check back with us as we break down the show and get you up to speed on what you need to know. Additionally, we will have all of the latest news this week as we close in on the big event in San Diego.