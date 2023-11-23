Christian Cage's New Name for AEW's Luchasaurus is a WWE Reference

Christian Cage had a lot to say during tonight's AEW Dynamite, but it wasn't just to the crowd (though there was plenty of that as well). Cage brought out Luchasaurus and Nick Wayne to the ring, and he had some changes he wanted to make after some recent losses. Cage would tell Luchasaurus that his name reminded him of losing, and so from now on he would be his finisher, Killswitch. This is a reference to his finisher in WWE, which was called the Killswitch, but he had a new title for Wayne too. He knighted Wayne as The Prodigy Nick Wayne, but Wayne's mother wasn't thrilled with her son being aligned with Cage.

That led to some back and forth between the two, with Cage insulting her continuously and telling her he was a better dad to Wayne than his own father. Cage told her to leave the ring, but Luchasaurus got between them. Cage yelled at Luchasaurus and the crowd cheered him on to turn on Cage, but then Cage pushed Luchasaurus and he ran into her, knocking her down accidentally.

That's when Cage ordered Wayne to get a chair and bring it to him, and while Cage teased he was going to use it, he then gave the chair to Luchasaurus to use on her instead. Luchasaurus was trying to figure out what to do, but then Adam Copeland's music hit and he came to make the save.

Copeland took the chair and hit Wayne with it, and while he had Cage cornered, Luchasaurus dragged Cage out of the ring to keep him from getting hit. Copeland then hit Wayne again with the chair, making the save and making a statement against his former best friend. As for Luchasaurus, the turn is coming sooner than later, so perhaps we'll finally see it at Worlds End.

In an interview with CBS Sports' Shakiel Mahjouri, Copeland spoke about the possibility of going out with his favorite partner and real-life friend Christian.

"If we could end this together, that's the dream," Copeland said. "I sat down with my girls and I'm like, 'Okay, so what does dad do, girls?' What do I do? I laid out the scenarios for them. Lyric said it and then Ruby agreed, 'Go be with Uncle Jay and have fun.' That doesn't mean that I'm not having fun in other places, but they know the most fun I'm going to have is with my best friend of the last 40 years."

"I didn't know immediately, but I thought that's where I wanted to go. I really thought that working with Jay again was what I wanted to do and how I pictured it in a perfect world. (My wife) Beth said, 'What's your perfect world? 'I was like, 'My perfect world is that I end my career with Jay.' So suddenly that perfect world looked like it could be there. It's tough to pass that up," Copeland said.

We'll have to wait and see what's next for Copeland and Cage, but odds are they will have a reunion as teammates before their runs in AEW are done.

What did you think of Cage's comments and changes to Luchasaurus and Nick Wayne? Let us know in the comments and as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Threads @mattaguilarcb!