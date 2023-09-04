Christian Cage Responds to Possibility of Edge Signing With AEW

On this day, he sees blurry. This past August on an episode of WWE SmackDown, Edge wrestled Sheamus in front of a hometown Toronto crowd. Going into the match, questions about the WWE Hall of Famer's in-ring future arose, as Edge had said to that Toronto crowd in Summer 2022 that the storybook ending to his career would be to have his final match in his hometown. While that entire WWE SmackDown episode was dedicated to celebrating Edge's career, there was no official retirement announcement. Edge took to social media a couple of days later to emphasize that he does not know what his next steps will be at this time.

The hot rumor of the summer was that Edge would head to AEW after his WWE contract officially expires at the end of September. Edge's longtime friend and tag partner Christian Cage is currently a member of the AEW roster and recently re-signed with the company. Both Edge and Christian were simultaneously retired for a number of years but experienced career resurgences in 2020 and 2021, respectively. The former tag champions were able to cross paths in the ring on one occasion since their respective returns, but it came during the crowd-less Royal Rumble Match in January 2021.

Christian Cage Responds to Edge x AEW Rumors

(Photo: AEW, WWE)

During the AEW All Out post-show press conference, Christian Cage was asked about the rumblings that Edge could be AEW bound.

"I only talk about myself and Luchasaurus. I have no friends other than Luchasaurus. I'll leave it at that," Christian responded.

Christian signed with AEW shortly after making his in-ring return at WWE Royal Rumble 2021. Edge showed support for his friend once that ink dried, emphasizing that he wanted Christian to "get the respect that he deserves."

"I'm not bummed," Edge said. "I want him to be happy, and I want him to get the respect that he deserves. Because I'd like for him to get the on-air respect that the locker room shows him. Because if you ask anyone within our industry, he's one of the names that people go, 'Man, that dude.' Whatever the (company) initials are, he's my best friend. I just want him to be happy and I want him to do hopefully what I get to do, which is go out on your own terms and see this thing through properly."

Edge's Relationship With AEW

(Photo: AEW, WWE)

Edge has never appeared inside an AEW ring, but he did get close.

Ahead of his in-ring return at WWE Royal Rumble 2020, AEW President Tony Khan sent out feelers to Edge about potentially joining the company. These talks blossomed after Edge hit a spear on Elias at WWE SummerSlam 2019, as that maneuver represented the first time that the Rated-R Superstar had gotten physical since his retirement in 2011.

As he explained in his WWE 24 documentary, AEW's call prompted Edge to get medical tests to see if he could wrestle again. When those tests came back positive, Edge told AEW that he needed to speak with WWE Chairman Vince McMahon before making any career decisions.

"He gave me my chance," Edge said in the documentary. "He gave me my shot, trusted me to be able to pull off a lot of things. That goes a long way with me. I reached out to Vince and said I need to come talk to you this weekend and it needs to be face to face. I don't want to do it through text or phone calls."

That meeting officially set Edge's WWE return in motion, and the rest is history.