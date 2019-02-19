Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano Team Up to Win in Raw Debut

Not long ago the team of Johnny Gargano and Tomasso Ciampa was one of the best parts of NXT. They’ve found solo success recently, but in their Raw debut, DIY reunited for in their first main roster moment.

NXT Champion Ciampa and North American Champion Gargano were part of WWE‘s latest batch of Yellow Brand graduates alongside Ricochet and Aleister Black. WWE called their number in a debut match with Raw Tag Team Champions, The Revival, and not only did DIY make a strong impression but they beat Dash and Wilder.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Not long ago, this combination of WWE Superstars was stealing the show at NXT TakeOvers, so to see The Revival usher in DIY was a nice touch for their big debut. No one is quite sure how this group of NXT call-ups will be used moving forward, but given both Ciampa and Gargano are titleholders, they’ll still be anchored to NXT.

Regardless of WWE’s plan, it’s always exciting to see new faces. Ricochet got his debut moment by teaming up with Finn Balor to beat Bobby Lashley and Lio Rush. Aleister Black has yet to make an appearence, but his arrival to the main roster has long been anticipated.