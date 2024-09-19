Mercedes Moné Addresses Rumors of Megan Thee Stallion Appearing in AEW

AEW star Mercedes Moné has been trying to work with chart-topping rapper and songwriter Megan Thee Stallion for quite some time but it has never come to fruition. Earlier this year they met after being huge fans of one another and began discussing the possibilities of Megan appearing by her side. Moné would of course sign with AEW in March, and the two appeared to have begun conversations. When Moné dropped hints in August that she'd love to get Megan in the ring causing the internet to run wild, many expected that it would happen sooner than later. Now, Megan's song "Neva Play" with BTS' RM, is the official theme song of one of WWE's weekly shows.

Reports that followed indicated that Moné was caught off guard by the news, but there was no insight into whether or not a partnership between them would happen down the line. However in her latest newsletter Moné Mag, the TBS/NJPW STRONG Women's Champion finally addressed the rumors.

"Sports Illustrated and other sources reported on conversations between my advocate Kev, and Meg's manager, Mike B., regarding her and me doing stuff at AEW. It's true," Moné wrote in her newsletter, Moné Mag. "A few weeks ago in an interview, I made the mistake of teasing the idea, which made headlines. More recently, it was announced that Meg would be part of the new Smackdown theme. It could all be a coincidence, of course. But then, they don't call me the blueprint for nothing. In hindsight, I should have kept my mouth shut about it but all you can do is live and learn."

Mone expressed that she's happy for Megan regardless, because she will have the opportunity to be exposed to a much larger audience. She signed off with a winky face and teased more to come between AEW and her team. "I'm flattered and honored in a way, as it proves we are clearly on the right path. While I would have loved to work with Meg and would have loved to see her work with our brand, I'm still happy for her. She's a great person and talent who will get exposure to the vast wrestling audience. Trust in this, AEW and Team Moné have a lot more brewing so it's all good. You all will just have to wait this time to hear about it."

Moné has been what many have considered the face of the women's division since she signed her contract earlier this year. As a double champion she has really taken it seriously, wrestling in both promotions, sometimes even back to back. Her most recent match was against Hikaru Shida at AEW All Out in Chicago.