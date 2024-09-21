WWE's LA Knight Takes Down Andrade to Retain United States Title on SmackDown

After a thrilling set of five matches against Carmelo Hayes, Andrade won the right to a shot at LA Knight's WWE United States Championship. The match was set for tonight's SmackDown, and as expected, the two superstars put on quite the show. When Knight wasn't slamming Andrade's head into the announce table multiple times, he was hitting insane elbow drops from the top rope, and Andrade delivered epic moves from the top rope and a lethal back elbow strike that almost won the match. Knight would still get the win with an out-of-nowhere BFT though, retaining his United States Championship.

A Respectful Start

(Photo: WWE)

After an exchange of respect, Knight and Andrade traded counters, avoiding roll-up pins and a BFT before Andrade stepped out of the ring. The two superstars hit each other with some chops and then Andrade caught Knight with a strike and a crossbody into a cover, but Knight kicked out shortly after 1.



The fight got taken to the floor and the announce table, as Knight slammed Andrade's head into the table about 8 or 9 times. Then Knight knocked him back into the ring and set him up in the corner, but that led to Anraade shoving Knight's face into the ring post, knocking him to the floor. Andrade went up top and hit a moonsault that connected with the Champion, knocking him back to the floor.



Andrade got the Champ back in the ring and went for a pin but Knight kicked out, which only angered Andrade, who dragged Knight to the corner and stomped on him a few times. Knight almost got a quick pin but Andrade kicked out and slammed down Knight for a pin attempt of his own, but Knight kicked out at 1 and a half. Andrade locked in a hold but Knight quickly got to his feet and punched his way out, only to get hit with a knee strike by Andrade.



Andrade went for another cover but Knight kicked out at 1 and a half once more. Andrade started to shove the Champ and push him around before more kicks connected, but Knight soon came back with a host of big strikes and a quick clothesline. Andrade caught another clothesline attempt and then knocked Knight down with a forearm shot.

A Thrilling Finale

Andrade went for double knees in the corner but Knight evaded and slammed the challenger down into a cover, though Andrade was able to kick out. Knight slammed Andrade into the turnbuckle and then hit a neck breaker into a cover, but Andrade kicked out at 2. Andrade went up top and was able to course correct with a big splash in mid-air, but he couldn't keep the Champ down. Double knees followed and then Andrade went for a cover once more, but Knight still kicked out at 2.



Knight caught Andrade and slammed him down before setting up on the top rope, and then he hit the elbow drop on the challenger. Andrade countered a BFT attempt and then hit the huge back elbow strike, but somehow Knight was able to kick out of the pin just before the 3 count. Andrade got Knight on the ropes but got caught twice by Knight, but he couldn't keep his footing. Andrade then missed the big dropkick and Knight came back with a BFT, and that was it for the challenger.



What did you think of the match, and who do you want to see challenge Knight next? You can talk all things wrestling with me on Threads and Twitter @mattaguilarcb!