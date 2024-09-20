Miro Requests AEW Release: Will He Return to WWE?

Miro has not been seen on AEW programming in nearly one year. The former AEW TNT Champion last competed at AEW Worlds End 2023, defeating Andrade El Idolo in what ended up being Andrade's final AEW match. Miro's AEW absence has revolved around creative clashes, as the Bulgarian Brute has reportedly turned down numerous storyline pitches while AEW has also denied some of his requested feuds and matches. This misalignment has been consistent between Miro and AEW for just about his entire four-year run with the company, as he has only competed in 36 matches since signing with AEW in September 2020.

Miro Requests Release From AEW

(Photo: AEW)

The Redeemer is looking to get out of his AEW contract.

As reported by Fightful Select, Miro has requested his release from All Elite Wrestling. There is no word on whether the request has been granted.

Miro's initial deal, which he signed in September 2020, was set to expire in Spring 2022. He ended up signing a four-year extension around that time which would have him on AEW's books until Spring 2026. It's worth noting that Miro is "earning into the seven figures."

Miro has yet to wrestle in 2024. Following his victory over Andrade El Idolo at AEW Worlds End 2023, Miro was sidelined with an injury that shelved him "longer than AEW expected." It was noted that Miro has "been healthy for quite some time." AEW considered to bring Miro to AEW ALL IN: London in August to work the Casino Gauntlet Match, but those plans never materialized. Miro himself had pitched to work with Jon Moxley earlier this year. It's unclear if that never-seen feud with Moxley would have come when Moxley was IWGP World Heavyweight Champion or if it would've been a standard non-title rivalry between the two. Miro and AEW were described as "unable to get on the same page creatively."

Much of Miro's run with AEW through this point has been categorized as untapped potential. He debuted as "The Best Man" for Kip Sabian's wedding before finding his footing as AEW TNT Champion. He reigned with that price for four months, receiving critical acclaim for adding prestige to the young championship. After losing the AEW TNT Title, Miro graduated to the AEW World Championship scene, advancing to the finals of an eliminator tournament at AEW Full Gear 2021. He fell short to Bryan Danielson and has been relatively directionless ever since.

Prior to joining AEW, most of Miro's entire professional wrestling career existed under the WWE roof. He spent a decade wrestling for Vince McMahon's company as Rusev, impressing with an undefeated streak and lengthy United States Title reign. Rusev had high-profile feuds with the likes of John Cena and Roman Reigns during his tenure. He was released by WWE in April 2020 during the COVID-19 cuts.