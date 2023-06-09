WWE Hall of Famer Says CM Punk’s AEW Return is a “Positive Thing”

During his Summer 2011 run in WWE, Michael Cole touted CM Punk as the most controversial figure in the company. Over ten years later, that label is more true than ever. Punk returned to professional wrestling in August 2021, debuting for AEW to thunderous applause and record-breaking ticket sales. Everything appeared to be red roses for Punk and AEW until the lead up to AEW Double or Nothing, when real-life animosity from Hangman Page was unexpectedly brought up in a live televised promo segment. That “workers’ rights” comment started the ticking time bomb that was Punk in AEW until it eventually exploded at the AEW All Out 2022 post-show press conference. Despite all the chaos that ensued as a result of Punk’s explicit tirade, Punk has stuck with AEW and will be making his return to the company on the debut episode of AEW Collision.

While reports have indicated that the AEW locker room is somewhat divided on Punk’s return, one WWE Hall of Famer sees no issue with the Second City Saint coming back to the company.

“I think it’s a positive thing. I really do,” Billy Gunn told Sportskeeda. “He is still, no matter what goes on behind the scenes, he’s still got it. He’s still the guy, he still has huge drawing power, and that’s only going to help us. Why would you not want a guy in here that can help?”

Punk and Gunn have an interesting history. Fans know Punk infamously walked out of WWE after WWE Royal Rumble 2014 following his elimination from the multi-man battle royal. While it was not known at the time, that Men’s Royal Rumble would be Punk’s last match for over seven years. One week prior to that, Punk wrestled his last singles match in over seven years, squaring off against none other than Gunn on the January 20th, 2014 edition of Monday Night Raw.

“I don’t feel he’s as toxic as everybody thinks he is, but then again, I’m an old person and I don’t really care about all that other stuff,” Gunn continued. “All I care about is what can he do for the company, what can he do for the talent in the company, and he’s still very good at that.”

Punk returns to AEW on AEW Collision next Saturday, June 17th.