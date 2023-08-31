CM Punk Responds to Critics Following AEW Suspension

CM Punk currently finds himself suspended by AEW yet again, but the former world champion isn't paying much attention to the critics. Punk was at the Cauliflower Alley Club banquet in Las Vegas this week to receive the Iron Mike Mazurki Award and gave an acceptance speech. He briefly mentioned how critics both in-person and online don't faze him as he earned the acceptance of pro wrestling legends like Dusty Rhodes and Roddy Piper. Punk got into a backstage altercation with Jack Perry at AEW's All In pay-per-view last Sunday and has since been suspended, meaning he'll miss this Sunday's All Out event in his hometown of Chicago. Per reports, AEW originally had Punk booked to defend his "Real" AEW World Championship in the show's main event against Ricky Starks.

"When people tell me that they don't like me or that the internet is mad at me, I just chuckle because Roddy Piper liked me. Dusty Rhodes liked me and Harley Race liked me. And that means more than anything else in the world because these legends put their stamp on me before anyone else did. It gave me the confidence and it gave me the ability to succeed," Punk said (h/t Slam Wrestling).

While Tony Khan did confirm an incident did take place at Wembley Stadium during All In, he stopped short of directly naming Punk. Khan has not made a statement since the suspensions were confirmed.

AEW All Out 2023 Card (As Of Now)

AEW International Championship: Orange Cassidy vs. Jon Moxley

Orange Cassidy vs. Jon Moxley AEW TNT Championship: Luchasaurus vs. Darby Allin

Luchasaurus vs. Darby Allin AEW TBS Championship: Kris Statlander vs. Ruby Soho

Kris Statlander vs. Ruby Soho ROH World Tag Team Championships: MJF & Adam Cole ve. TBA

MJF & Adam Cole ve. TBA ROH World Television Championship: Samoa Joe vs. Shane Taylor

Samoa Joe vs. Shane Taylor Kenny Omega vs. Konosuke Takeshita

Miro vs. Powerhouse Hobbs

Bullet Club Gold vs. The Young Bucks & FTR

Eddie Kingston & Katsuyori Shibata vs. Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta

AEW All In 2023 Results