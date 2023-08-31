CM Punk Responds to Critics Following AEW Suspension
CM Punk had a few words for his recent critics...
CM Punk currently finds himself suspended by AEW yet again, but the former world champion isn't paying much attention to the critics. Punk was at the Cauliflower Alley Club banquet in Las Vegas this week to receive the Iron Mike Mazurki Award and gave an acceptance speech. He briefly mentioned how critics both in-person and online don't faze him as he earned the acceptance of pro wrestling legends like Dusty Rhodes and Roddy Piper. Punk got into a backstage altercation with Jack Perry at AEW's All In pay-per-view last Sunday and has since been suspended, meaning he'll miss this Sunday's All Out event in his hometown of Chicago. Per reports, AEW originally had Punk booked to defend his "Real" AEW World Championship in the show's main event against Ricky Starks.
"When people tell me that they don't like me or that the internet is mad at me, I just chuckle because Roddy Piper liked me. Dusty Rhodes liked me and Harley Race liked me. And that means more than anything else in the world because these legends put their stamp on me before anyone else did. It gave me the confidence and it gave me the ability to succeed," Punk said (h/t Slam Wrestling).
While Tony Khan did confirm an incident did take place at Wembley Stadium during All In, he stopped short of directly naming Punk. Khan has not made a statement since the suspensions were confirmed.
AEW All Out 2023 Card (As Of Now)
- AEW International Championship: Orange Cassidy vs. Jon Moxley
- AEW TNT Championship: Luchasaurus vs. Darby Allin
- AEW TBS Championship: Kris Statlander vs. Ruby Soho
- ROH World Tag Team Championships: MJF & Adam Cole ve. TBA
- ROH World Television Championship: Samoa Joe vs. Shane Taylor
- Kenny Omega vs. Konosuke Takeshita
- Miro vs. Powerhouse Hobbs
- Bullet Club Gold vs. The Young Bucks & FTR
- Eddie Kingston & Katsuyori Shibata vs. Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta
AEW All In 2023 Results
- (Zero Hour) ROH World Tag Team Championships: MJF & Adam Cole def. Aussie Open
- (Zero Hour) FTW Championship: Hook def. Jack Perry
- AEW "Real" World Championship: CM Punk def. Samoa Joe
- Konosuke Takeshita, Jay White & Juice Robinson def. Kenny Omega, Hangman Page & Kota Ibushi
- AEW World Tag Team Championships: FTR def. The Young Bucks
- Eddie Kingston, Orange Cassidy, Best Friends & Penta El Zero Miedo def. Blackpool Combat Club (Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta), Santana & Ortiz (Stadium Stampede)
- AEW Women's World Championship: Saraya def. Hikaru Shida, Toni Storm and Dr. Britt Baker
- Darby Allin & Sting def. Swerve Strickland & Christian Cage (Coffin Match)
- Will Ospreay def. Chris Jericho
- AEW World Trios Championships: The Acclaimed def. The House of Black
- AEW World Championship: MJF def. Adam Cole