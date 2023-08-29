AEW: New Stat Shows CM Punk Has Only Been Active for Half of His AEW Run

CM Punk officially arrived in AEW on the Aug. 20, 2021 episode of AEW Rampage. But while the business Punk has brought to the young promotion in terms of television ratings, ticket sales, pay-per-view buys and merchandise sales is massive, his run has repeatedly been met with backstage issues, injuries and suspensions. Sports Illustrated confirmed on Tuesday morning that both Punk and Jack Perry have been suspended for their incident at All In this past weekend, marking the second time Punk has been suspended for getting in a backstage altercation.

Reddit user Grimtreeper took to the SquaredCircle subreddit this week and crunched the numbers for how much of Punk's run has been held up by either suspensions or injuries. According to their math, Punk has only been active on AEW's roster for (updated for today: 385 of his 739) days under contract. That's barely over 50% and that number will only get lower depending on how long this suspension lasts.

In terms of his in-ring work, Punk has wrestled 33 matches in AEW. He officially held the AEW World Championship twice in 2022, but didn't record a successful defense in either reign (once due to injury, the other because of the suspension from the "Brawl Out" incident) and holds the record for shortest title reign at three days. While not officially recognized by the company, Punk proclaimed himself the "Real" AEW World Champion when he returned to AEW TV earlier this summer and has since successfully defended it against Ricky Starks and Samoa Joe.

What do you think is next for Punk? Will this current issue with Jack Perry blow over or will it be the straw that breaks the camel's back and puts an end to his time with the company? What will he do then? Tell us your thoughts down in the comments!

AEW All In 2023 Results

(Zero Hour) ROH World Tag Team Championships: MJF & Adam Cole def. Aussie Open

AEW World Tag Team Championships: FTR def. The Young Bucks

AEW Women's World Championship: Saraya def. Hikaru Shida, Toni Storm and Dr. Britt Baker

Will Ospreay def. Chris Jericho

AEW World Trios Championships: The Acclaimed def. The House of Black

