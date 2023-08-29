CM Punk Reportedly Involved in a Second Confrontation at AEW ALL IN: London (Update)

CM Punk and Miro were said to have gotten into an argument.

CM Punk's backstage drama at AEW continues to unfold. Weeks after reports surfaced that Punk and Jack Perry got into an argument over the usage of real glass instead of fake glass during a planned segment, Perry made a blatant reference to the beef at AEW ALL IN: London Zero Hour. As Perry and opponent Hook brawled near a limousine, Perry knocked on the limo's windshield, shooting into the camera, "Real glass! Go cry me a river." This then led to Punk confronting Perry moments before the show officially kicked off which resulted in Punk allegedly putting Perry in a chokehold. Punk's opponent for the night, Samoa Joe, was responsible for separating the two men.

As more details surrounding this story continue to unfold, one side points to a second confrontation that almost turned physical.

Miro Confronts CM Punk After Jack Perry Incident

According to Bryan Alvarez on Wrestling Observer Radio, Miro confronted CM Punk following Punk's match at AEW ALL IN: London. After Punk came through the curtain, Miro asked him what went down with Jack Perry, which reportedly spiraled into an argument between the two. Details from there are unclear but it was noted that their argument did not devolve into a physical altercation and Punk wound up in the trainer's room.

This story was said to be the reason why Miro has been responding to rumors about the AEW ALL IN: London situation between Punk and Perry on social media.

"Fake and untrue," Miro said in response to a tweet that said that Perry "stepped in Punk's face" and "bumped" into him.

Update: Per PWInsider regarding the alleged Punk/Miro confrontation, "We are told by several that was not the case. There were words between the two but no physical altercation."

What's Next For CM Punk and Jack Perry?

(Photo: AEW)

As confirmed by Sports Illustrated, both CM Punk and Jack Perry have been suspended from AEW pending the results of an internal investigation. Barring an unforeseen rapid conclusion to this investigation, this means both Punk and Perry will miss AEW's three upcoming tapings in Punk's hometown of Chicago, including this Sunday's AEW All Out pay-per-view.

There is no word surrounding what this means for Punk's long-term AEW future. The Second City Saint is at the beginning of a major storyline that sees him proclaiming to be the "real world champion." This program is all but confirmed to have a planned culminating bout between Punk and storied rival MJF, the current AEW World Champion, that sees them unify the championship.

Stay tuned to ComicBook.com for updates on this story.