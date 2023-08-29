CM Punk and Jack Perry's AEW Suspensions Confirmed

CM Punk and Jack Perry's suspensions have officially been confirmed by Sports Illustrated following their physical altercation backstage at All In this past weekend. After a recent disagreement on an episode of AEW Collision over using real glass for a backstage segment, Perry openly antagonized Punk during the pay-per-view's "Zero Hour" kickoff show by looking at the camera and saying "It's real glass, cry me a river." The two then got into it after Perry's match, though reports have varied on who was the instigator.

Punk would then open the pay-per-view and defend his "Real" Worlds Championship against Samoa Joe. AEW President Tony Khan would then confirm an incident took place backstage during the show but refrained from either giving details or confirming Punk & Perry's involvement. Rumors that the incident had resulted in suspensions began popping up on Monday and SI's Justin Barrasso was able to outright confirm it on Tuesday morning.

Barring any changes, this will mean Punk will miss the All Out pay-per-view this Sunday in his hometown of Chicago. The news also comes nearly a full year after the infamous "Brawl Out" incident when Punk got into a backstage fight that involved Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks and Ace Steel. That fight led to numerous suspensions and wouldn't see Punk back on AEW TV until Collision back in June.

Tony Khan Addresses CM Punk's All In Incident

Khan started off Sunday's post-show press conference with a statement regarding Punk and Perry's altercation — "I can't comment on it at this time beyond what I'm about to say. Yes, there was an incident backstage before we went live on tonight's show. We are investigating it, and until I learn more about what happened, I can't comment on it at this time, but I did want to be honest with you and tell you that that is the case."

AEW All In 2023 Results

(Zero Hour) ROH World Tag Team Championships: MJF & Adam Cole def. Aussie Open

AEW World Tag Team Championships: FTR def. The Young Bucks

AEW Women's World Championship: Saraya def. Hikaru Shida, Toni Storm and Dr. Britt Baker

Will Ospreay def. Chris Jericho

AEW World Trios Championships: The Acclaimed def. The House of Black

