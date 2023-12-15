Cody Rhodes Believes MJF Will Appear in WWE "One Day"

Cody Rhodes appeared on ESPN's The Michael Kay Show to discuss a number of topics, including bringing back a rare match stipulation that his father Dusty made famous in WWE and the current AEW World Champion, MJF. In 2019, Rhodes revealed that MJF was his "hand selected project since before ALL IN" and that he introduced the champion to AEW President Tony Khan, which ultimately led to his signing with the promotion. In the interview, Rhodes said that he believes fans will one day see MJF make the jump to WWE.

"I think one day you will see MJF in WWE," Rhodes said. "I think, one thing I'm really proud of him for is, for those who don't know, MJF was one of my recruits. Probably the one I'm the most excited about just because [of] his potential, his personality; his overall professionalism is beaming. One thing I'm proud of him doing is, if you notice he's put on a lot of muscle and he's put it on safely over the last year and a half. And when he does make that jump, and I don't know when that is, if he makes the jump. But if he comes to WWE he'll have to stand across from guys like Drew McIntyre, you have to stand across from guys like Omos. Or, gosh, Brock Lesnar."

Rhodes also stated that with MJF's physique building over the last year, maybe he knows what lies ahead for him in the wrestling business but really it's anyone's guess. "And, again, I'm not shaming anyone who's not hitting the gym and slangin' and bangin' with the weights like The Rock would say but it is part of what we do now. You gotta be able to swing the bat with the big boys. Watching him grow physically, it seems like maybe he knows where his future lies. But really, your guess is as good as mine. I never bother him about it because I just want to remain the friends we have become today."

For the past year, MJF's contract status has been a hot topic in the wrestling sphere. In March, Fightful Select reported that MJF told a WWE talent that he was "looking forward to being there in 2024," but while MJF wanted them to think he was serious, they were taking it with a grain of salt. MJF is adamant publicly that his contract expires on January 1, 2024, and that what he's most interested in is a big check.

In November, he spoke to Sports Illustrated's Justin Barrasso stating that Khan was trying his "hardest" to keep him in the company. "Tony Khan is definitely trying his hardest to keep me here. There are a lot of things about All Elite Wrestling that I like, but there's also a lot of things about WWE that I like. What I'm most interested in is money." MJF is the current and longest reigning AEW World Champion at over 390 days and counting. He is also one half of the current ROH World Tag Team Champions with Adam Cole.