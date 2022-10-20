Cody Rhodes Teases Smashing Triple H's Throne Again

Cody Rhodes famously smashed a stone throne with a sledgehammer before his first AEW match back at the Double or Nothing 2019 pay-per-view. And while "The American Nightmare" is currently out of action while recovering from his torn pectoral, he stopped by the WWE warehouse this week and spotted one of Triple H's thrones from his days as "The King of Kings." Rhodes decided to call back to that AEW moment, posting a photo to his Instagram of him staring at the throne with a giant sledgehammer propped up in front of it.

Rhodes has not interacted with Triple H on camera since returning to the WWE at WrestleMania 38, but while he's been absent with recovery "The Game" has taken over WWE's booking as the Chief Content Officer. And while Triple H can no longer compete in the ring following his near-fatal heart failure last year, it's always possible for the two to wind up in a storyline together down the road.

Why Did Cody Rhodes Smash a Throne in AEW?

Rhodes has explained in a number of interviews why he pulled the original throne stunt even though Triple H is one of his favorite wrestlers. He explained in a radio interview in August of that year, "The decision to blow up the throne was my decision alone and doesn't reflect on AEW at all. It was something I had thought long and hard about, and I, honestly, think it came from more of a personal standpoint than the company firing that first shot. And that's gonna be something that, I don't know how many more of those I get in me, because as I become more ingrained in the AEW business side, as an employee and as one of the executive vice presidents, I don't get as many, 'Oh, well he's just a dumb talent doing dumb things.'

"Plain and simple, I was a huge fan of Triple H. I learned a great deal from Triple H, a great deal," he added. "I probably wrestled him in the Capital One Arena. But when push came to shove and I thought I was better than 99 percent of the people he was putting ahead of me, he didn't see that. So in that moment, there is no greater revenge in the world than success. So I knew I was walking out to a sold-out crowd, wrestling a 50-year-old man in a match that people, at one point, deemed unworthy and the place was literally shaking. So I felt no need. Like, this is the perfect time to do it, to fire my own shot, and it was my own shot, not an AEW shot."