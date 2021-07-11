Khabib Nurmagomedov Trolls Conor McGregor After UFC 264 Injury

✖

Khabib Nurmagomedov had some choice words for Conor McGregor after that shocking injury at UFC 264. The Notorious broke his ankle and the MMA world was stunned by the quick loss to Dustin Poirier in the main event. He had talked a bunch of smack in the lead-up to this fight and the world knew he had to back it up. However, The Eagle saw his chance to take a jab at the beloved fighter. It’s not like those two don’t share some history with Khabib solidly defeating the cocky striker in their previous meeting. That hasn’t stopped Mcgregor from making all kinds of comments about the younger fighter. Poitier probably appreciated the support as he was being audibly booed at the event during the fight. However, he managed to get the last laugh and make a statement while doing so. Check out Khabib’s comments down below:

Good always defeats evil.

Very happy for @DustinPoirier I hope you will get the belt end of the year — khabib nurmagomedov (@TeamKhabib) July 11, 2021

Poirier seemed to take offense at some of the outlandish comments from UFC media day and other interviews. McGregor went on ESPN with Stephen A. Smith and proceeded to hurl all kinds of wildness out onto the airwaves.

“[We] just focused on mixed martial arts, first of all,” McGregor began at media day. “It was an 85 percent camp for boxing [before UFC 257], for Manny Pacquiao, that’s how the fight came about. It was going to be a charity event, not even under the UFC banner. It was just because he was a southpaw and I felt a bit of pity for him and whatnot, so I’d help him out. And that’s it. It went the way it went and I got a setback in there, but setbacks are a beautiful thing. Defeat is the secret ingredient to success, I say, and it’s put me right where I need to be.”

“Every shot I have thrown in this camp is a kill shot, so that’s it. I’m going to kill this man,” McGregor added. “Just a slaughter and a play with a scared little boy. He’s fighting scared like he always does, like they always do against me, so now I’m going to play with the little boy, play with me food, and then just devour it.”

