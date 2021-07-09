Jake Paul Trolls Conor McGregor Before UFC 264 Fight

✖

Jake Paul’s feud with Conor McGregor has ratcheted up a few notches this weekend thanks to some social media sniping. The viral celebrity took aim at The Notorious’ hunger and desire to compete against the best. In a Twitter message, Paul claimed that the former UFC champion is not “authentic” and that he easily offended. Such claims are pretty wild to toss at another competitor, but this is combat sports we’re talking about. Paul is still angling for a possible boxing match with the MMA superstar. So, it will be interesting to see if the most recent salvo of insults does anything to speed that process along. Dana White has made it absolutely clear that he will not be allowing Paul inside of an octagon anytime soon on his watch. The YouTube icon also managed to deliver some pointed words toward the UFC promoter on social media as well. Check out this blast down below:

You can tell Conor has lost “it” He no longer speaks from a place of authenticity & you can tell he’s trying to convince himself of his own lies He takes offense to everything now He’s bathing in his own insecurity’s When we fight I will further expose him for the fraud he is — Paul Paul (@jakepaul) July 8, 2021

“You may have bullied your way to controlling thousands of fighters careers...but I have never said I want to sign with the UFC...nor will I ever,” the star wrote. “Maybe I would consider letting you co-promote one of my events against a UFC champion like you did for Conor [McGregor] when he fought Floyd [Mayweather] ... because you wouldn’t let Conor actually do it himself without you taking your cut.”

Paul added, “You live in lies and every major fighter on your roster has complained about pay ... Conor, [Jon] Jones, [Jorge]Masvidal, [Nate] Diaz, [Francis] Ngannou,” Paul wrote. “You even make up fake belts to sell tickets instead of giving Amanda Nunes her opportunity to headline.”

“Remember Dana you were a cardio kickboxing instructor and didn’t even create the UFC ([Rorian] Gracie and [Art] Davie created it, the Fertittas saved it, and the FIGHTERS made it popular),” he continued. “YOU’RE a bald bum who can’t do an interview now without being asked about me ... pay your fighters more.”

Do you think Paul will end up fighting Conor McGregor at some point? Let us know down in the comments!