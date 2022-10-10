Daniel Cormier Gives an Update on Having a WWE Match With Brock Lesnar After Extreme Rules

Daniel Cormier served as the referee for WWE's Fight Pit Match at Extreme Rules this past Saturday in Philadelphia and was able to get through the match without any issues. The former UFC Heavyweight Champion is a vocal pro wrestling fan and his addition to Saturday's show gave some fans hope he might be sticking around to compete in actual matches. One of the biggest potential matchups would be against Brock Lesnar, which the UFC initially teased as a heavyweight title bout back in 2018 but never came to fruition. Cormier was asked about the match in an interview with the Associated Press after the show.

"I've been retired for a couple of years and I look like it. But I'd have to get in shape if I ever want to do something like that," Cormier said. "The door is not closed on anything right now in my life."

"I'm still at an age where there are some opportunities, but those opportunities need to start now if they're going to be something I pursue," he later added.

He was also asked about the match while speaking with ESPN — "I've not heard anything. That's the thing, right? When something like this happens, and this was, honestly, very good for me because people started to talk. People started talking about, 'Oh my goodness, I remember when him and Brock were in the octagon and they were supposed to fight.' So, it seems to make a lot of sense. But as you know, just because something makes sense see, it doesn't mean that it's going to happen. So, no, there is no talk of me fighting Brock Lesnar."

Cormier then talked about the build to the fight in UFC that never happened — "We laid the foundation, but we did not get the payoff. It was a slow build. The build was far too slow. Yeah. It was like a year build with no WrestleMania match."

