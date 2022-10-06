Will Brock Lesnar vs. Daniel Cormier Happen in WWE?

Brock Lesnar stormed the cage after the main event of UFC 226 in July 2018 and directly confronted then-UFC Heavyweight Champion Daniel Cormier. It looked like a title fight between the two was bound to happen, but "The Beast" would wind up retiring from MMA before it happened. Cormier, having also retired from the Octagon, will step into the world of pro wrestling this weekend when he serves as the referee for the Matt Riddle vs. Seth Rollins Fight Pit Match at the Extreme Rules pay-per-view in Philadelphia.

Cormier has often expressed his love for professional wrestling and many fans expect he'll eventually compete in a match. But could that long-awaited bout with Lesnar happen in the Squared Circle? The former champ talked about it in a new interview with ESPN.

"I've not heard anything," Cormier said (h/t Fightful). "That's the thing, right? When something like this happens, and this was, honestly, very good for me because people started to talk. People started talking about, 'Oh my goodness, I remember when him and Brock were in the octagon and they were supposed to fight.' So, it seems to make a lot of sense. But as you know, just because something makes sense see, it doesn't mean that it's going to happen. So, no, there is no talk of me fighting Brock Lesnar."

He also talked about the build to the fight in UFC that never happened — "We laid the foundation, but we did not get the payoff. It was a slow build. The build was far too slow. Yeah. It was like a year build with no WrestleMania match,"

Lesnar hasn't wrestled since SummerSlam, in which he failed to beat Roman Reigns in a Last Man Standing Match despite uprooting the wrestling ring with a tractor he drove down to the ring. Do you think WWE will try to book Lesnar vs. Cormier? Let us know in the comments and check out the full lineup for Extreme Rules below: