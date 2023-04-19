Dark Side of The Ring Reveals Season 4 Episode Titles

Dark Side of The Ring is a television series that will often shine a spotlight on some of the darker and more unbelievable stories in professional wrestling's past. From tales of tragedy surrounding the likes of Chris Benoit and Brian Pillman to outrageous stories such as "The Montreal Screwjob" and "The Brawl For All", the Vice television show is aiming for a comeback. With a fourth season confirmed, a list of episodes for Dark Side of The RIng's next outing has made its way online.

Over the past three seasons of the show focusing on the underbelly of professional wrestling, the show creators have talked with those behind the scenes for some of the wildest moments in the history of the sport. In Dark Side of The Ring Season 4, it seems as though the focus will be far more on individuals rather than a combination of solo wrestlers and major events that took place. Based on the list of episodes, there should be some major moments placed under the microscope.

Dark Side of The Ring Season 4 Episodes

The episodes in question will focus on the likes of Abdullah The Butcher, Mike Awesome, Bam Bam Bigelow, Chris Candido & Tammy Sytch, Marty Jannetty, Magnum TA, The Sandman, and Adrian Adonis. Dark Side of The Ring has ruffled some feathers in the wrestling world in the past with its coverage, but the series has managed to unearth some major information. The television show is set to arrive on Vice TV on May 30th next month.

Last year, Comicbook.com had the opportunity to talk about Dark Side of The Ring with co-creator Jason Eisener when it came to his past in the world of wrestling and what inspired him to create the series, "Wrestling, obviously, is a huge part of my childhood. That has led into a passion that I brought to Dark Side of the Ring and Tales from the Territories. But as a kid, it was a gateway for me to ... I wanted to pretend to be like the wrestlers. I'd watch them on TV. I was pretending to be Jake 'The Snake' Roberts and The Undertaker. It was some of my first, with my cousins and my friends, the first time I'm playing a character, and we're coming up with action storylines. Even when I was playing with my wrestling action figures, they were going up against Ninja Turtles and Transformers. I was taking universes from all these toys that I loved, and blending them in together, and creating my own universe and my own stories."

Via Ringside News