Dark Side of the Ring: Did WWE Try to Cancel a Potential Season 4?

VICE's Dark Side of the Ring hasn't aired a new episode since October 2021 and a report dropped back in June claiming the show's creators, Evan Husney and Jason Eisener, had agreed to work with WWE on a more "sanitized" version of the show. That report was shut down the following day, but there were no definitive updates on Season 4 in the months that followed beyond confirmation that more of it was being worked on. Husney and Eisener's other show, Tales From The Territories, is currently ongoing and Husney looked to clear the air in a new interview with the Two Man Power Trip.

"It was some rumor about how WWE was putting pressure on A&E to not air our shows and it could be too controversial, so they were going to cancel it. VICE would never do that because it's their most successful show," Husney said. "If Dark Side wasn't successful, I could see not doing another season. It was this weird thing where, yeah, season three had some controversial moments, I could see where people put two and two together, we see that happen every day in the wrestling news cycle of people guessing with the rumor mill and speculating what one thing means and two things are similar, you put it together and you have a story. That's how our news cycle works. I totally understand how people come to that conclusion. 99.9% of the time of anything, any conspiracy, is always the most boring answer or reason. In this case, the boring answer is that we just made another show for a second."

Is Dark Side of the Ring Season 4 Still Happening?

"Dark Side is in the works," Husney later added. "There are still some things to work out, can't say anything official yet, we're in talks right now. There should be an official word, wink wink, nod nod, soon, we hope, but nothing we can say definitively right now. We aren't done with the show, in terms of what popular thought may be or what the rumor and innuendo is. We're definitely not done with the show. It would have been incredibly challenging for us to do another season of Dark Side and this at the same time. We're way too much of control freaks to be able to do both.

"It would have been too tough. We wanted to give Tales from the Territories its best chance to be its own thing and create another brand. Maybe someday, once we've built this and it's off and running, that can go, Dark Side can go. We really put it on pause in order to focus on this, but we're not done with it as far as Jason and I are concerned," he continued.

h/t Fightful