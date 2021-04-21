Dave Bautista Says Acting Pressure Is Nowhere Near the Pressure of WrestleMania

✖

Dave Bautista explained why the pressures of acting is not even comparable to the weight of WrestleMania. The former WWE superstar spoke at Justice Con last week about the differences between the two. Before his days as a Guardian of the Galaxy and star in his own right, Bautista became a household name by Bautista Bombing all his enemies in the squared circle. During the event, he explained that the energy of walking into that arena with thousands of fans hungry for action is not something that you can replicate. The former WWE star also touched on how the Clash of the Immortals differs from other live sporting events as well. It’s the kind of thoughtful answer you’ve come to expect from Bautista.

“No. No, they couldn’t be any more different,” he laughed. “I mean there are some stresses that come out or come with a movie release. And there’s a lot of pressure, especially when you’re a lead of a film. Like, you really want to produce. But, nothing is like the pressure of WrestleMania, I’ve never experienced anything like it. But, I’ve also never experienced anything like the adrenaline rush of WrestleMania. I mean, when you’re performing in front of 90-100 people the pressure is tremendous. But also, the reward is tremendous.”

Bautista continued, “There’s just nothing like it. You can understand…It’s such a hard thing to step away from that. It’s addictive. Man, I just couldn’t imagine ever getting that feeling from anything else other than that live performance in front of that many people. Where people are just so ravenous for wrestling to just come from all over the world to witness this. There’s nothing as big as WrestleMania. I’ve been to a lot of sporting events. I’ve never experienced anything as big as WrestleMania.”

Suicide Squad director James Gunn also shared his feelings on what makes Bautista so effective as an actor on Twitter. "One of the things I deal with a lot with actors who have been a part of other performing arts (ie wrestling or comedy) is to get them to STOP JUGGLING and JUST BE. It’s not your job to entertain us - it’s simply your job to be present to the moment in front of you -And to treat it honestly. I never really had to teach that to @DaveBautista. His rawness set him apart from the first moment I met him. It was merely a matter of creating a space where he could come and share himself with all of us."

"I hate falseness in an actor's eyes,” Gunn added. “There are many big-time movie stars who hurt movies for me because I can see the lying in their eyes - replacing acting with boasting, or thinking about themselves & what they’re going to do next, I’d much rather work with @DaveBautista or Michael Rooker or @Dastmalchian or @MelchiorDaniela or @violadavis or @seangunn or @PomKlementieff or @cosio_joaquin or a many others who seem to always be present as a baseline: actors who have stopped seeking & started being."

Do you love Dave Bautista’s acting? Let us know down in the comments!