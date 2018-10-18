Wrestling Legend Dick Slater Passes Away at 67

On Thursday morning news broke that wrestling legend “Dirty” Dick Slater passed away at the age of 67.

The cause of his death is still unknown, but Florida native had been experiencing health complications for several years.

Slater’s career spanned nearly 30 years between the 1960’s and 1990’s most notably in NWA and WCW. During the territorial days of wrestling Slater racked up no shortage of accolades a he is a 4-time Georgia Heavyweight Champion, 2-time NWA Macon Heavyweight Champion, 1-time NWA United States Champion, 1-time NWA Mid-Atlantic Champion, 2-time NWA TV Champion, 2-time NWA Florida Heavyweight Champion, and a former NWA Brass Knuckles Champion.

“The National Wrestling Alliance sends its deepest sympathies and condolences to the family, friends and fans of Dick Slater. As tough as they come. A decorated champion of the @NWA across every territory he wrestled including being the United States, Mid-Atlantic and TV champion,” posted NWA in a tribute to Slater.

Slater did have a brief run in WWE in 1986 as a Southern “Rebel” babyface gimmick, however, his stint with the company was limited to only a few televised appearances.

WWE did release the following statement on Slater’s passing:

WWE is saddened to learn that Dick Slater has passed away at age 67. Slater was a prolific competitor during the 1970s and 1980s in Georgia Championship Wrestling, Mid-South Wrestling and Mid-Atlantic Wrestling, where he teamed with WWE Hall of Famer Bob Orton and had a memorable rivalry with WWE Hall of Famer Jake “The Snake” Roberts. Slater competed in WWE from 1986 to 1987 before moving to Japan and finishing his in-ring career in WCW. WWE extends its condolences to Slater’s family, friends and fans.

In light of the sober news, Slater’s peers and fans used social media to express their grief.

Dirty Dick Slater was an awesome wrestler

Champion in many territories

I wrestled him for 22mins & he never said 1 word to me

Accept good job kid

RIP pic.twitter.com/N2kgziol0u — Tommy Dreamer (@THETOMMYDREAMER) October 18, 2018

Sad to hear that Dick Slater passed away this morning at age 67. One hell of a worker, and promo man. Go with God my friend.🙏 — Les Thatcher (@LesThatcher) October 18, 2018