Adam Copeland Suffered Significant Injury at AEW Double or Nothing: Will He Miss ALL IN: London?

Adam Copeland went to war with Malakai Black at AEW Double or Nothing. Four years after the wrestler formerly known as Edge name-dropped Black as a desired future opponent on WWE Monday Night Raw, the Rated-R Superstar got the chance to mix it up with the House of Black leader inside a barbed wire steel cage. This hellacious encounter featured a number of death-defying spots, including one culminating stunt that saw Copeland take to the skies. As Black was laid prone on a table with barbed wire on his chest, Copeland leapt from the top of the cage to strike. While he appeared to go for a splash on the initial jump, Copeland seemed to pivot mid-air to avoid colliding his chest with the barbed wire, resulting in him landing awkwardly on his feet.

Copeland would go on to win the match thanks to an assist from former tag partner Gangrel but was clearly banged up leaving the squared circle.

Adam Copeland Requiring Surgery For AEW Injury

(Photo: AEW)

Adam Copeland is injured.

Taking to social media, the current AEW TNT Champion announced that he fractured his tibia during his AEW Double or Nothing match against Malakai Black. The injury will require surgery. Copeland did not speculate on his recovery timetable, noting he wants to enjoy the rest of his week with his family.

You can watch Copeland's full announcement video below...

Will Adam Copeland Miss AEW ALL IN: London?

(Photo: AEW)

Surgically-repaired tibias typically take 3-6 months to heal. Even if the 50-year-old Copeland is on the faster end of recovery, he would not make the August 25th date of AEW ALL IN: London.

While his Wembley Stadium status is not necessarily final either way, his status as champion is likely cemented. AEW has crowned an Interim AEW TNT Champion in the past when a lineal titleholder is only shelved for one month. With Copeland set to miss the summer, it is extremely probable that AEW will vacate the prize and crown a new champion at some point in the coming weeks.

This is Copeland's second major injury since returning to the ring in January 2020 after nine years on the shelf. Copeland tore his triceps in May 2020 and was out of action with that injury until January 2021.

Stay tuned to ComicBook for updates on Copeland's recovery and his AEW future.