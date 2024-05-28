Becky Lynch's WWE Contract Expires This Week: Will She Join AEW?

Becky Lynch's wrestling future is uncertain. Like many other top talents within WWE, it was well-documented that Lynch's contract was set to expire shortly after WWE WrestleMania 40. While Drew McIntyre, Finn Balor, Damian Priest, and even Lynch's husband Seth Rollins were all able to come to terms on new deals in recent months, the WWE WrestleMania 35 main-eventer did not. It became extra evident that things were coming down to the wire when Lynch dropped the WWE Women's World Championship to Liv Morgan at WWE King and Queen of the Ring, as that loss ended her reign at just 33 days.

Becky Lynch Becomes Free Agent This Week

(Photo: WWE)

What's next for Big Time Becks?

As reported by PWTorch, Becky Lynch has still not renewed her WWE contract, which expires later this week. She is expected to become a free agent and take a "hiatus" from professional wrestling entirely, not unlike what Johnny Gargano did when his previous WWE contract expired in December 2021.

It was added that Lynch is "not going to AEW imminently." It's unclear as to if Lynch would even entertain an offer from AEW, but if one came her way, she would not put pen to paper for quite some time. Regardless of the AEW factor, PWTorch adds that a colleague of Lynch's is "confident" that Lynch and WWE will work out a deal, especially with the factor of her husband Seth Rollins recently signing a long-time extension with WWE.

That's not to say that AEW will not make a play for her. Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select speculated that he anticipates Lynch to be offered "the biggest contract in women's wrestling history" by both WWE and AEW within the next week.

Lynch getting top dollar comes on the heels of Mercedes Moné's massive AEW payday earlier this year. While no numbers have been confirmed, the former Sasha Banks is reportedly making $5 million dollars per year with Tony Khan's company.

Lynch has been a full-time WWE superstar for over a decade. She signed with WWE in 2013 on a developmental deal and quickly cemented herself as one of NXT's top players, becoming a cornerstone of the women's revolution happening on the black and gold brand. She was the slowest of the Four Horsewomen (Lynch, Banks, Charlotte Flair, Bayley) to achieve main roster success but once she hit her stride in 2018 she arguably lapped all of her counterparts. She is the only woman in WWE history who can claim victory in a WWE WrestleMania Sunday main event.

Stay tuned to ComicBook for updates on Lynch's wrestling future.