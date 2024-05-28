WWE Star Set To Undergo Stem Cell Treatments on Back Injury

Back in February, WWE superstar Shotzi was injured in an NXT title match against Lyra Valkyria at an NXT taping. The match was stopped so she could be attended to and it was later revealed that she ended up tearing her ACL. The injury will keep her on the shelf for nine months, but in the meantime, she's taking the time to heal nagging injuries that have bothered her for years.

"I tore my ACL which means I will be out of action for about 9 months," she wrote in a statement. "Thank you to everyone who has checked up on me. I am so sorry if I haven't responded. I am just extremely devastated and angry. Some of you know, I have been through a lot the last few years and it has been so hard to keep up with what I think is expected of me and honestly my mental health had been at an all time low."

This week, Shotzi took to her Instagram account to reveal that she will be getting stem cells in her back for an injury she says she suffered two and a half years ago. "In Mexico to finally get the stem cells I have been wanting since I hurt my back 2 and 1/2 years ago! Realizing that my knee injury is giving me the opportunity to finally heal my back has been a huge silver lining," she wrote. "Thank you @rejuvstem Thank you Universe. I am forever grateful. Here is to wrestling pain free when I come back! But first coconuts and cenotes!"

Back in December Shotzi and her partner tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Las Vegas ahead of a WWE live event. After their ceremony, Shotzi realized that she had to be at the show to wrestle but because she didn't have her gear she wrestled in her wedding dress instead. Prior to her injury, it seemed like former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion was finally beginning to regain some momentum in the women's division.

In 2022 she earned a title shot for the women's champion held by Ronda Rousey at the time but after her loss at Survivor Series that November, she was relatively absent from television. That was of course until she briefly paired up with Charlotte Flair on SmackDown before her unfortunate injury, joining forces with Flair, Bianca Belair and Becky Lynch for WarGames, which Lynch's team won.

Comicbook continues to wish Shotzi well in her recovery.