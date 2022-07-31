Edge to Return at WWE SummerSlam

WWE is gearing up for SummerSlam and even before the show started they were teasing some big moments in store for fans. That included a new video tease that once again showcased several items hinting at Edge, though unlike those previous videos, this one actually revealed a return date. After the references to Rey Mysterio, John Cena, and more, a figure who looked a whole lot like Edge started to emerge from the fog, but then WWE went one step further and revealed the words "I am coming To Nite" written in red ink on some glass. It appears that Edge will make his awaited return at tonight's SummerSlam, and you can find the post below.

Edge has been off WWE TV since he was attacked and usurped as the leader of Judgement Day by Finn Balor. He was also betrayed by Judgement Day members Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest, and you know he will have some payback to deliver when he does make his return. Judgement Day is facing the Mysterios tonight during the show, so one might assume he will return at some point during or after that match.

As for SummerSlam, you can find the official card for SummerSlam so far below:

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Last Man Standing Match: Roman Reigns (C) vs Brock Lesnar

SmackDown Women's Championship Match: Liv Morgan (C) vs Ronda Rousey

Raw Women's Championship Match: Bianca Belair (C) vs Becky Lynch

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships Match: The Usos (C) vs The Street Profits (special referee Jeff Jarrett)

WWE United States Championship Match: Bobby Lashley (C) vs Theory

Happy Corbin vs Pat McAfee

TBD vs Seth Rollins

The Miz vs Logan Paul

Judgement Day vs Mysterios

Are you excited for SummerSlam? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!