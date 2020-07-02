WWE's Ember Moon Gives Update on Her Achilles Tendon Injury

✖

WWE Superstar Ember Moon has provided ComicBook.com with an update on her injured Achilles tendon. During a video interview with ComicBook.com, the popular WWE superstar provided new details about the extent of her injury, along with why she doesn't have a return date for when she'll return to the wrestling ring. "It's been an up and down hill for me," Moon said when ComicBook.com asked about her injury. "A lot of people don't know this - they think I just have a very generic Achilles rupture, but I don't. "What actually happened is that [my Achilles tendon] got split in half and then it also got torn off the bone. So I actually ruptured my Achilles in two places, and the surgeon thinks that I may have been wrestling on it for probably about two months already torn to some extent, and I just didn't feel the pain because I have kind of a high pain tolerance." She also noted that her injury was so unique, her surgeon had only found two other similar instances, both of which happened to soccer players.

"It's been a very rough uphill battle and it sucks," Moon continued. "I will say that where I originally had a return date, now I don't again, because of complications with strength building." Moon also noted that she had to temporarily stop her physical therapy process because of the COVID-19 quarantine, but that she ramped up her sessions to the point that she's going to physical therapy "five, six days a week" and has even purchased equipment for her house in case quarantine restrictions tighten once again. She noted the two cases with similar injuries had recovery times of 20 months and 30 months and that she considers anything less than two years a "victory."

Last year, Ember Moon tore her achilles tendon during a 24/7 Championship bit on Monday Night RAW. Last month on WWE Backstage, she mentioned that her injury might be "career-ending." Moon followed up on that statement with ComicBook.com, noting that "It's just a very, very long process and I would love, love, love to have a date back on the board but it's up in the air." Moon noted that a second surgery is even a possibility. "I'm sitting here and I'm fighting a second surgery. I'm fighting against the second surgery. That's how bad it is," she said. When I went on Backstage and I said, 'I don't know if I'm ever going to wrestle again,' I meant what I said and I, I stand by that."

Moon noted that she has received support from her WWE colleagues and brass about her injury, especially after she mentioned how serious the injury was on WWE Backstage. "I was so in my feelings [on WWE Backstage] 'cause I just found out about the complications like, the day before," she said. "I was still very much so in my feelings about it to the point where I cried on international television and I'm so ashamed, but sometimes you need that outlet sometimes to say those things, because like people like Mark [Henry], people like Booker, even the boss man, Triple H has been checking up on me. Another person from the company that is a legend reached out and was trying to help me out with rehab options and stuff like that.

"Honestly like what has made the biggest difference thus far because everything that they've said has been helping so much more than me just doing the normal situation because of that complication," Moon continued. "So yeah, like there is a light, it is getting better. I just don't have a timeframe and I don't know when."

The injury has not dampened Moon's spirit or her passion, though. "It took me almost a decade to get to WWE after four tryouts," she noted. "2019 was not my year. 2020 is not the world's year, but dammit, we're going to get there. I just feel like I worked so hard - no one helped me get anywhere, no one put a foot in the door for me. I don't have a legacy, I don't have a last name, but I have me and my work ethic. I have me and my passion and that's always been enough. It's going to be tested and I think when I do get back, when I do get cleared, all of this will be just another stepping stone on my path to greatness."

