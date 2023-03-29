New WWE Report Hints at Vince McMahon's Future Post-WWE Sale, "Red Flags" Indicating His Return to WWE Creative

Vince McMahon has been officially back with the WWE since January, forcing his way to the Board of Directors' Executive Chairman position in order to spearhead ongoing sale negotiations. CNBC's latest report on said negotiations dropped on Tuesday, indicating that talks were heating up but still showed some skepticism toward McMahon's willingness to sell the company. Fightful Select's Sean Ross Sapp then dropped a report shedding some light on not just the negotiations, but the growing fear that he's attempting to force his way back into running WWE's booking.

Sapp noted that Comcast, a company with a long history with WWE and multiple ongoing billion-dollar media rights contracts, has "no desire from their end to keep him involved in the company." CNBC's report specifically stated Comcast wasn't in the running to buy the promotion. McMahon temporarily left WWE last year as numerous sexual misconduct scandals allegations and alleged multi-million-dollar hush money payments came to light.

"Virtually every source connected with a company that has been rumored to have interest was in agreement that if McMahon demanded to remain involved, it would negatively affect the sale price, leverage, and value of the brand moving forward," Sapp wrote, while also noting that McMahon is still willing to make a sale that will see him no longer involved with the promotion.

The report also had a source from within Disney stating potential bidders were paying attention to the news cycle surrounding McMahon and were actually in favor of Stephanie McMahon returning to the company. She stepped down as Co-CEO shortly after McMahon's return to the Board of Directors.

"These companies are doing their due diligence, they're following the news cycles, regardless of their public levels of interest. They're aware of the things that would make audiences and staff happy. She seemed to bring a lot of positive to the company," the source said.

Unfortunately, sources from within the WWE locker room have been pointing out a series of "red flags" indicating McMahon's involvement in WWE Creative. Those include rewrites and last-minute changes (a staple of McMahon's booking, especially in his latter years) and the move toward certain gimmicks he typically prefers. Sapp said members of WWE Creative have been insistent that there's been no contact with McMahon and that Vince is aware of the major drop in morale his public return to the Creative team would bring. Stay tuned for more details as they become available.

WWE WrestleMania 39 Card

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes (Night Two)

Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes (Night Two) WWE United States Championship: Austin Theory vs. John Cena (Night One)

Austin Theory vs. John Cena (Night One) Seth Rollins vs. Logan Paul (Night One)

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships: The Usos vs. Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn

The Usos vs. Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn SmackDown Women's Championship: Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley

Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley Raw Women's Championship: Bianca Belair vs. Asuka

Bianca Belair vs. Asuka WWE Intercontinental Championship: Gunther vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus

Gunther vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus Brock Lesnar vs. Omos

Edge vs. Finn Balor (Hell in a Cell Match)

Rey Mysterio vs. Dominik Mysterio

Becky Lynch, Trish Stratus & Lita vs. Damage CTRL (Bayley, Dakota Kai & Iyo Sky)

Braun Strowman & Ricochet vs. The Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins) vs. Alpha Academy (Chad Gable & Otis) vs. The Viking Raiders (Erik & Ivar)

Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez vs. Natalya & Shotzi vs. Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler vs. Chelsea Green & Sonya Deville

WWE's WrestleMania 39 takes place at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood (Los Angeles), California on April 1-2. Stay tuned for live, full coverage of the event this weekend!