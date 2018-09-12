WWE’s history-making Evolution pay-per-view won’t happen for another six weeks, but its entire card may have just leaked.

The October 26 women’s exclusive event has only booked three matches so far, but an image detailing Evolution’s 14-match line-up is making rounds on the internet. Have a look.

While Trish Stratus vs. Alexa Bliss, Mickie James vs. Lita, and the Mae Young Classic Finale are all being advertised, the other 11 matches all seem to fit narratives WWE is currently kindling. It’s a little early to call this list a spoiler, but there does seem to be high doses of validity to the sheet of paper.

But the question begs: why would someone in WWE type up and print out a full card to a show that doesn’t air until October 26? Maybe this is a proposed card that will come with amendments. Or maybe a fan booked their own version of Evolution and “leaked” it. We don’t know, so take this line up with the proverbial grain of salt.

It’s worth noting matches like Ronda Rousey vs. Nikki Bella, Charlotte Flair vs. Becky Lynch, and the introduction of Women’s Tag Team Championships have all been rumored to be part of Evolution. This card would suggest those rumors will manifest.

Rousey vs. Bella, in particular, has been a persistent rumor since Evolution was announced. The likelihood of that matchup seemed to leap forward once Nikkie Bella emerged on WWE television after a long hiatus. Ever since Bella has been wrestling regularly in what looks to be her prepping for a bigger match. Cnvrntilan wisdom, rumors, and this potentially made up setlist, all seem to indicate it will be Bella and Rousey at Evolution.