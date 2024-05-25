Championship Rematch Set For WWE Raw Days Before Challenger Hits Free Agency

WWE King and Queen of the Ring saw a major championship change hands. Liv Morgan defeated Becky Lynch to capture the WWE Women's World Championship, beginning her first reign with this version of the gold. Morgan previously held the title that preceded the WWE Women's World Championship, the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship, in 2022 for 98 days. The victory is thanks in part to Dominik Mysterio, as The Judgment Day member ventured down to ringside in the late stages of the match. Dominik appeared to be set on making sure Morgan, who is responsible for Dominik's stablemate Rhea Ripley being shelved with injury right now, did not win the title. His plan backfired, as Morgan took advantage of a distracted referee to use a steel chair on Lynch and pick up the 1-2-3.

WWE King and Queen of the Ring Rematch Set For WWE Raw

Becky Lynch is wasting no time in trying to get the WWE Women's World Title back in her hands.

Following her loss at WWE King and Queen of the Ring, backstage correspondent Byron Saxton caught up with Lynch after she cursed out Dominik Mysterio for costing her the WWE Women's World Championship. Lynch told Saxton that she has a rematch clause for the title and will be invoking it this Monday, May 27th on WWE Monday Night Raw.

Becky Lynch says she has a rematch clause in her contract and is going to talk to Adam Pearce for a rematch against Liv Morgan for the Women’s World Championship this upcoming Monday.#WWEKingAndQueen pic.twitter.com/79c5QOYKoY — Wrestle Ops (@WrestleOps) May 25, 2024

It's worth noting that Lynch is currently approaching free agency. This past March, Lynch confirmed in an interview that she had only two months left on her deal.

"It's the final two months. You wanted me to be honest," Lynch said on March 28th. "Nobody's said nothing to me [regarding an extension]. "At this stage in the game, I am so confident in my ability and my worth. Nah, I'm not worried."

If Lynch has in fact still not signed a new contract, that would mean her current deal will expire at some point in the coming days. Her husband, fellow WWE superstar Seth Rollins, signed an extension with WWE earlier this spring. There has been speculation that Lynch losing the title at WWE King and Queen of the Ring is related to her contract status within the company.

Stay tuned to ComicBook for updates on Lynch's contract status and live coverage of WWE Monday Night Raw when it returns to television this Monday, May 27th at 8 PM ET on USA Network.