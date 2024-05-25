Drew McIntyre Finally Gets World Title Rematch, Challenging Damian Priest at WWE Clash at the Castle

WWE continues its international premium live event tour next month. Following post-WWE WrestleMania 40 shows in France and Saudi Arabia, WWE heads to Scotland for WWE Clash at the Castle, a resurrection of the event that debuted in 2022. The inaugural WWE Clash at the Castle, which hailed from Wales, was headlined by home countryman Drew McIntyre challenging then-Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns for his titles in an unsuccessful bid. With this year's event taking place in McIntyre's specific home country of Scotland, all signs have pointed to the Scottish Warrior being placed in a prominent position when the June premium live event rolls around.

Drew McIntyre vs. Damian Priest Official For Next WWE PLE

Drew McIntyre will headline WWE Clash at the Castle.

As announced by WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque during the WWE King and Queen of the Ring premium live event, McIntyre is cleared for competition following a brief elbow stinger that forced him to pull out of the King of the Ring tournament. Making good on WWE World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest's promise, Triple H declared that McIntyre will challenge Priest for his prize on June 15th at WWE Clash at the Castle in his home country of Scotland.

McIntyre's title shot is technically a rematch from WWE WrestleMania 40. After defeating then-champion Seth Rollins to win the gold, McIntyre taunted CM Punk at ringside until Punk attacked him, leaving him prone to a Money in the Bank cash-in from Priest. McIntyre's title reign ended at just about five minutes in a match that lasted a matter of seconds. With no Money in the Bank threat active right now, McIntyre will get a true one-on-one opportunity at the title next month.

The title shot also comes on the heels of McIntyre's new WWE contract.

"There was a period where I was like, maybe I'll just have to take a little break and come back," McIntyre reflected on his career crossroads prior to inking an extension with WWE. "Just some uncertainty, but no, thankfully as a family we came together and WWE gave me the time I needed whenever I needed it during that period. In the end, as a family, we came together, we had a conversation, what was best for us, the company were unbelievable with that and thankfully, everybody is in a great place right now."

WWE Clash at the Castle goes down on Saturday, June 15th.